State 3A prep results: Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale softball, E-W tennis out after first day

1 of 4

Student athletes competing in state high school tournaments for Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale ran into some tough competition Friday, as the Warriors and Mavericks softball teams and both of E-W’s singles and doubles tennis teams were eliminated on the first day of their state appearances.

In its first game of the 3A softball tournament in Lacey, defending 2016 Class 3A champion Meadowdale defeated Garfield 1-0 to advance to the state quarterfinals.

In the second game, the Mavs took the lead over Bonney Lake late in the contest, scoring three runs in the top of the seventh inning. But Bonney Lake answered with two runs and came away with a 5-4 win.

The Mavs then met Lake Washington in the consolation round, falling 5-4 and ending their season 19-5.

Edmonds-Woodway’s softball team, meanwhile, scored three runs in the third inning to take a lead over its first opponent, Kelso. The Hilanders came back with a run in the 6th and 7th, but the Warriors prevailed 3-2 in the first-round contest.

In their second game, the Warriors ran into a strong Redmond team and lost 10-0. Then in the consolation round, E-W lost to Wesco league rival Everett, 4-2. Edmonds-Woodway finished the year with a 15-12 record.

In the state 3A tennis tournament in the Tri-Cities, Edmonds-Woodway girls singles player Olivia Olson lost her first match 6-0, 6-0 to Viv Daniel of Lakeside, then was defeated in the consolation round by Abby Nash of Interlake, 6-2, 6-2. The boys doubles team of Arun Kalohke/Nick Berni lost their first-round match to Eli Fonseca/Jason Edmonds of Lakeside, 6-0, 6-3, and in the consolation round were defeated by Kevin Chen/Jonah Tang of Mercer Island, 6-0, 6-1.