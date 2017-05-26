State 3A track: District athletes earn medals on day two of prep meet

With Day 2 of the WIAA State Track & Field Championships now in the books, more Edmonds School District prep athletes are showing off event medals won at the event.

Edmonds-Woodway’s Aaron Richardson finished seventh in the 3A boys 300 meter hurdles preliminaries on Friday, good enough to send the junior to Saturday’s finals. Fellow Warrior Ella Spillane wasn’t so fortunate as she finished 15th in the 3A girls 200 meter preliminaries.

Maxim Vengrovski, the Warriors’ final Friday competitor at the state meet, placed 10th in the 3A boys high jump.

Three Lynnwood Royals earned podium finishes during Friday’s competition: Rita Sakharov is taking home a fourth place medal from the 3A girls 100 meter hurdles and will go for a second individual honor on Saturday after qualifying for the 3A girls 300 meter hurdles. Teammate Emily Smatlak grabbed a fifth place finish in the 3A girls javelin while the Royals’ Elijah Edwards earned the seventh place medal in the 3A boys 110 meter hurdles.

Though not good enough to reach the podium, Lynnwood’s Jacob Laban did have his time in the spotlight (and the sun) at the state meet, finishing 12th in the 3A boys shot put final.

The Royals’ Devin Boss closed out his time at the state meet with a 14th place in the 3A boys 200 meter preliminaries. The junior also helped the Lynnwood 4×100 meter relay team that included Jerry Pham, Tyler Dao and Alex Nguyen to an 11th place finish in the that event’s preliminaries.

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks grabbed the best finishes among Edmonds School District athletes on Friday: Brandon Bach won the 2A boys javelin title while Matt Guardiano placed second in the boys discus ambulatory final.

To view all the results from Day 2 of the WIAA 2A, 3A, 4A State Track & Field Championships, click http://wiaa.com/results/track/2017/2A3A4A/index.htm.

The 2A, 3A, 4A state meet, being held at Mt. Tahoma High School in Tacoma, concludes on Saturday.

Prep Track: WIAA 2A, 3A, 4A State Track & Field Championships Day 2, May 26 (ESD results)

Lynnwood

Rita Sakharov, 3rd place in the 3A girls 300 meter hurdles preliminaries, 45.24

Rita Sakharov, 4th place in the 3A girls 100 meter hurdles final, 15.13

Emily Smatlak, 5th place in the 3A girls javelin final, 121-10

Elijah Edwards, 7th place in the 3A boys 110 meter hurdles final, 15.11

Jerry Pham, Tyler Dao, Alex Nguyen, Devin Boss, 11th place in the 3A boys 4×100 meter relay preliminaries, 44.44

Jacob Laban, 12th in the 3A boys shot put final, 47-08.25

Devin Boss, 14th in the 3A boys 200 meter preliminaries, 22.92

Edmonds-Woodway

Aaron Richardson, 7th place in the 3A boys 300 meter hurdles preliminaries, 40.61

Maxim Vengrovski, 10th place in the 3A boys high jump, 6-00.00

Ella Spillane, 15th in the 3A girls 200 meter preliminaries, 26.75