State Ecology Department OKs Edmonds Shoreline Master Program update

The Washington Department of Ecology announced Monday that it has approved the Edmonds Shoreline Master Program comprehensive update that was submitted by the City of Edmonds following a long debate by the Edmonds City Council over Edmonds Marsh buffers.

The Shoreline Master Program guides construction and development on local shorelines. Edmonds has six miles of shoreline along Puget Sound, Lake Ballinger and the Edmonds Marsh. Washington’s Shoreline Management Act requires local governments to adopt these plans, which establish environmental designations for different types of shorelines, including buffers and setbacks that protect ecological conditions.

The final two years of the update process, which started in 2006, focused on protections for the Edmonds Marsh, between the waterfront and downtown. Ecology’s approval of the Edmonds Shoreline Master Program update includes Option M, adopted earlier this year by the city council. It establishes two approaches for protecting the marsh:

Under Option M, no structures may be built within a 110-foot buffer around the marsh and a 15-foot setback from the buffer. A developer may propose an alternate buffer width based on site-specific ecological studies, subject to city council review and approval.

According Monday’s announcement, Ecology concluded that option M provides adequate flexibility to recognize the current urbanized condition of the Edmonds Marsh buffer, and is consistent with the shoreline act’s intent of the protecting ecological functions and offsetting environmental impacts of future development.

“We received a great deal of input throughout this process,” said Joe Burcar, Ecology’s regional shorelines program supervisor. “We appreciated the keen interest in the marsh shown by citizens, property owners and the city. Option M reflects the community’s strong interest in protecting the marsh while also satisfying state standards.”

In addition to addressing the Edmonds Marsh, the Edmonds Shoreline Master Program increases protection of near-shore habitats, maintains public shore access in city parks, and guides development of future public access. It also incorporates existing regulations for critical areas, including mitigation requirements and wetlands and habitat protection.

You can read more at the Ecology website link here.