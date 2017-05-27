State prep baseball: After loss to Gig Harbor, Warriors to play for 3rd place Saturday

1 of 7

The Edmonds-Woodway baseball team arrived at Safeco Field Friday night with dreams of a victory and a berth in Saturday night’s championship game. The Warriors lost 5-0 to Gig Harbor, dashing that dream, but E-W coach Dan Somoza refused to let the loss spoil his team’s moment in the spotlight.

“I’m so proud of this team,” he said. “Nothing will ever take that away from that. It was an amazing experience, playing in this ballpark, but we just came up short against a very good Gig Harbor team.”

Both Gig Harbor and the Warriors went down quietly in their first inning, with E-W’s Brandon Mitchell briefly exciting the crowd with a drive to the 400-foot warning track, which was caught by the Tides center fielder RJ Green. “Brandon hit two balls tonight that in any high school park would have cleared the fence by a ton,” Somoza said. “Their center fielder made great plays and that’s just the way it goes.”

Warrior ace Nick Hull, who came into the game with a measly 1.81 ERA, pitched well, but in the second and fourth inning the Tides were able to bunch together hits, scoring three in the third and two in the fourth. Chad Stevens led off the second with a single, followed by doubles from Jordon Jaworth and Cameron Brooks. Hull struck out the next two batters and just when itlooked like the Warriors would escape with minimal damage, second baseman Cole Smith laced a single, scoring Brooks and Jaworth to give the Tide a three-run advantage.

The Warriors managed only three hits on the night, singles from Hull, Ian Michael and Julian Kodama and Hull.

“I thought I had good stuff, but they just hit me,” said Hull, who ended up striking out nine on the night. “We were out-hit 10-3 and more often than not, that’s not gonna cut it.”

The Tide extended their lead in the fourth, following a one-out single by Cameron MacIntosh. Chad Stevens — who reached base all four times he came to the plate — sliced a line-drive to right, just past a diving Warrior, into the corner. Stevens ended up with an inside-the-park homer and the Tide was up by five and in control.

Avery Jones, the Tides’ starting pitcher, limited the Warriors to just three hits while striking out nine. “We knew coming in he was a good pitcher, probably the best we’d faced all year,” said Somoza. “He’s a Division 1 recruit (WSU) and we knew we’d have to get a little lucky. Unfortunately, every ball we hit hard, went right at them, but that’s baseball. We just couldn’t get anything going against them.”

The Warriors aren’t done just yet, with a game against Mercer Island Saturday for third place. Asked about getting his team motivated for the game, Somoza responded, “That’s the cool thing about this situation. We get to play together again tomorrow as a team for a chance at third place in the state. Who could complain about that?”

Hull, who will play at Grand Canyon University next year, left the game in the seventh, having reached his pitch count. Despite losing, he looks forward to Saturday’s game. “One more time with these guys. I’m just going to enjoy it,” he said.

Saturday’s game is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Safeco Field.

R H E

Gig Harbor 5 10 0

Ed-Woodway 0 3 0

WP: Avery Jones

LP : Nick Hull

— By Jeff Smarr