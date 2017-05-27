State prep track and field: E-W’s Ely wins pole vault title

The final day of the WIAA 2A, 3A, 4A State Track & Field Championships in Tacoma proved to be the most rewarding for local Edmonds School District prep athletes as a number of state titles were earned on Saturday.

Edmonds-Woodway senior Allyson Ely took home the 3A girls pole vault title with an effort of 12’6”; Ely had finished eighth in the event last year as a junior.

Lynnwood senior Harris Cutuk won the 3A boys discus with a toss of 171’5”, outdistancing runner-up Colton Johnson of Kelso by more than four feet. Cutuk had place third in the 3A boys discus at last year’s state meet.

Matt Guardiano of Mountlake Terrace added to his growing collection of state medals, winning the boys javelin for ambulatory athletes with a throw of 91’2”.

Local girl athletes did particularly well at this year’s state meet: Saturday’s podium placers were Yukino Parle, Hannah Hicks and Vernice Keyes from Edmonds-Woodway, and Malia Sakharov – in two separate events – from Lynnwood.

As a team, the E-W girls placed fifth among 3A teams, up from 12th place in 2016. The Lynnwood girls, the defending 3A girls team champion, placed eighth this year.

Other local squads that earned team points in this year’s state meet were the E-W boys, finishing 11th, the Lynnwood boys placing 18th, the Mountlake Terrace boys earning 25th in the 2A boys’ competition, and the Mountlake Terrace girls coming in 39th in the 2A girls standings.

To view all the results from the WIAA 2A, 3A, 4A State Track & Field Championships, click www.wiaa.com/results/track/2017/2A3A4A/index.htm.

Prep Track: WIAA 2A, 3A, 4A State Track & Field Championships Day 3, May 27 (ESD individual results)

Edmonds-Woodway

Allyson Ely, 1st place in the 3A girls pole vault, 12-06.00

Yukino Parle, 2nd place in the 3A girls 3200 meters, 10:50.36

Matthew Park, 4th place in the 3A boys 3200 meters, 9:29.67

Hannah Hicks, 7th place in the 3A girls long jump, 17-03.75

Vernice Keyes, 7th place in the 3A girls shot put, 37-07.75

Aaron Richardson, 8th place in the 3A boys 300 meter hurdles final, 40.88

Sam McCloughan, 14th place in the 3A boys 3200 meters, 10:01.52

Lynnwood

Harris Cutuk, 1st place in the 3A boys discus, 171-05

Malia Pivec, 3rd place in the 3A girls 3200 meters, 10:51.52

Rita Sakharov, 3rd place in the 3A girls 300 meter hurdles final, 44.05

Rita Sakharov, 8th place in the 3A girls 100 meter final, 12.54

Meadowdale

Raymond Free, 14th place in the 3A boys triple jump, 42-00.75

Mountlake Terrace

Matt Guardiano, 1st place in the boys javelin ambulatory athletes, 91-02