Students release buckets of baby Coho into Edmonds streams

Edmonds salmon streams got a big boost Wednesday as the Edmonds-Woodway High School Students Saving Salmon club released more than 700 baby Coho salmon into three sites along Shell Creek.

The furthest upstream was in Yost Park, where according to club advisor and fisheries biologist Joe Scordino “salmon have not been observed for about 100 years” — the result of stream disruptions from paving Ninth Avenue in the early 1900s. The other two sites were where Shell Creek passes under Seventh Avenue near Holy Rosary Church, and in the Brookmere neighborhood.

Raised at Edmonds’ Willow Creek Hatchery, the young salmon are now about three inches long. According to Willow Creek’s Walt Thompson, the fish will stay in the Shell Creek system for about a year, “eating bugs” and growing, after which they will migrate to Puget Sound. They’ll spend two years in salt water growing to adulthood before returning to Shell Creek to spawn and complete their life cycle.

“Before migrating to Puget Sound, the fish will imprint on the particular mix of minerals and other materials unique to Shell Creek,” said Thompson. “Three years from now they’ll follow that chemical trail and return right back here to build redds and spawn. We haven’t marked these fish in any way so we won’t know if any that return were from today’s release, but they’re healthy and hungry and we have high hopes that they’ll do well.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel