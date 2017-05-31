    Students release buckets of baby Coho into Edmonds streams

    More than 700 young Coho were released into Shell Creek on Wednesday by the EWHS Students Saving Salmon club.
    EWHS Vice-Principal Geoff Bennett was on hand to watch the release. Here he takes a peek at some of the baby Coho about to find a new home in Shell Creek.
    Willow Creek Hatchery's Walt Thompson explains to EWHS biology teacher and club advisor Dave Millette how the fish will be moved from the tanks on the truck to the release site.
    Students Joe Cooper and Jared Yu carefully removed the baby Coho from their tanks and placed them in buckets to be carried to the Yost Park release site.
    Students Joe Cooper and Jared Yu carry buckets of baby Coho into Yost Park for release into Shell Creek.
    Jared Yu sets them free.
    Joe Cooper carefully releases a bucket of young Coho into Shell Creek just above the old Yost water works.
    Students Joe Cooper, Jared Yu and Taylor Blevins flash big smiles after the Yost Park release
    Further downstream the group prepares to release the second group of baby Coho into a section of Shell Creek adjacent to Holy Rosary Church. (L to R - Emily McLaughlin-Sta.Maria, club advisor Dave Millett, Ava Wilson, Walt Thompson, Joe Scardino, Taylor Blevins and Joe Cooper).
    Student Emily McLaughlin-Sta.Maria releases a bucket of baby Coho into Shell Creek.
    The Students Saving Salmon team. L to R, Joe Scordino, Joe Cooper, Jared Yu, Taylor Blevins, Ava Wilson, Dave Millett, Emily McLaughlin-Sta.Maria, and Walt Thompson.
    Students carefully transferred the baby Coho from their traveling tanks to buckets in which they'll be carried to the release sites.
    Jared Yu releases about 100 baby Coho into Shell Creek where it flows through the Brookmere neighborhood.
    "Job well done," says EWHS faculty advisor Dave Millett as the last of the baby Coho are released into their new home.

    Edmonds salmon streams got a big boost Wednesday as the Edmonds-Woodway High School Students Saving Salmon club released more than 700 baby Coho salmon into three sites along Shell Creek.

    The furthest upstream was in Yost Park, where according to club advisor and fisheries biologist Joe Scordino “salmon have not been observed for about 100 years” — the result of stream disruptions from paving Ninth Avenue in the early 1900s. The other two sites were where Shell Creek passes under Seventh Avenue near Holy Rosary Church, and in the Brookmere neighborhood.

    Raised at Edmonds’ Willow Creek Hatchery, the young salmon are now about three inches long. According to Willow Creek’s Walt Thompson, the fish will stay in the Shell Creek system for about a year, “eating bugs” and growing, after which they will migrate to Puget Sound. They’ll spend two years in salt water growing to adulthood before returning to Shell Creek to spawn and complete their life cycle.

    “Before migrating to Puget Sound, the fish will imprint on the particular mix of minerals and other materials unique to Shell Creek,” said Thompson. “Three years from now they’ll follow that chemical trail and return right back here to build redds and spawn. We haven’t marked these fish in any way so we won’t know if any that return were from today’s release, but they’re healthy and hungry and we have high hopes that they’ll do well.”

    — Story and photos by Larry Vogel

