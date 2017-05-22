Sunset Avenue changes its stripes — again

1 of 3

An old proverb says that a tiger can’t change its stripes — but clearly Sunset Avenue is a different breed of cat.

City crews were out early Monday morning putting the latest plan on the ground: removing the angle parking spaces, grinding off the striping defining the stalls, and adding a new strip of parallel parking north of Edmonds Street.

It’s been less than three years since the first in the current series of parking reconfigurations appeared on Sunset Avenue (see My Edmonds News coverage here),which added the walkway on the water side of the street and created a strip of angle and parallel parking between the walkway and the traffic lane. The new plan and subsequent modifications were met with much public comment, some loving the changes, some loathing them.

If there was any consensus in all this, it was around the issue of angle parking. Residents of Sunset Avenue and users alike complained that the walkway and the angle parking together took up too much of the street, leaving a very narrow path for traffic and creating a hazardous situation for motorists pulling in and out of the angle parking spaces.

Since then, the angle parking has been reconfigured to allow better access for residents, the old dirt path has been replaced by landscaping, and parking time limits have been reduced from three hours to two. In 2016, the dity did a survey in an attempt to get a comprehensive understanding of public opinion.

Between the survey and comments in other forums, including My Edmonds News, the public consensus was clear: Angle parking needed to go. Last August, the Edmonds City Council voted to remove the angle spaces.

Monday’s work eliminates the angle parking. According to City of Edmonds work crews on the scene, the paint will be dry and the area was scheduled be reopened before the end of the day Monday.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel