Taki Tiki fundraiser May 23 to benefit Holy Rosary students’ Spain pilgrimage

This summer, a group of Holy Rosary students — led by their Spanish teacher, Parisa Asgharzadeh — plans to travel to Spain to do their own spiritual journey through that country, replicating the ancient pilgrimage, Camino de Santiago a Compostela.

The Camino de Santiago dates back to the beginning of the 9th century during the discovery of the remains of the Apostle St. James the Great in the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia in northwestern Spain. The group’s goal is to explore the Spanish culture while growing in their Catholic faith.

The group will have a fundraiser to raise money for their trip next Tuesday, May 23 at Taki Tiki in Edmonds. Families are invited to come dine between 3 p.m.-close and 20 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Spain trip.