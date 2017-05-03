Teens with physical disabilities invited to creativity workshop series

Express Yourself is a nonprofit empowerment program that was developed by Shorecrest High School junior Izabella Davis, who herself has grown up with a physical disability. “Over the course of six workshops we will be exploring photography, film-making, theater, visual art, public speaking and creative writing through the collaboration of several professionals and arts organizations in the Seattle area,” said Davis, adding that both boys and girls are welcome and no prior skills are needed.

“It is not necessary to make all the dates to participate,” she said. “You can apply still once the program has begun; there is no application deadline.”

Workshops include:

Hugo House Creative Writing – 5/13

FIlm-making Workshop – 5/20

UW Public Speaking – 5/29

Jet City Improv Theater – 6/3

Youth in Focus Photography – 6/28

Seattle Art Museum – 7/8