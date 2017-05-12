Trinity Place apartments receive much-needed updates with help from local Rotary

With the assistance of a grant from The Hazel Miller Foundation, The Rotary Club of Edmonds Noon Club was able to provide several improvements to the Trinity Place apartment complex, a transitional housing complex in Lynnwood for homeless women and children.

The YWCA sponsors “Project Reunite,” which is a permanent supportive housing program designed to help women get back on their feet so that they might be reunited with their children. Kristina Dougherty, Trinity’s Lead Project Reunite Family Advocate, says the organization wants to “create a beautiful sense of community” for these women and their children.

The apartment complex built in the 1970s was in need of updating. Local contractors installed security cameras, lighting and wrapped upper deck railings.

Neighborhood Electric installed Security lighting.

Golden T Construction wrapped the upper decks in a 14-gauge wire fence as a solution to railing gaps.

TelData Systems installed a security video system that provides the group with much needed images.

The Edmonds Rotary Noon Club has been providing support for the Trinity Place facility since 2007. During this time, the club has participated in various maintenance work parties on the facility as well as programs for the families, such as the annual summer barbecue back-to-school celebration. At this time a fully stocked backpack is provided to each child of the community. In addition, annual spring baskets are provided for the kids in residence. Starting in 2016, welcome kits were given to the incoming mothers to help them with their first few weeks in their new home. Now in 2017, Rotarians will help the first graduates celebrate the completion of their personal program.

Although much has been accomplished, there is still more that needs to be done. This building needs a major plumbing overhaul and window replacement.

To donate to this worthwhile program and for more information about Project Reunite at Trinity Place, contact Kristina Doherty at kdoherty@ywcaworks.org or contact the Edmonds Noon Rotary Club at www.edmondsnoonrotary.com or elise.hegrat@frontier.com.

The Trinity Place facility was recently donated to the YWCA by local travel expert Rick Steves.