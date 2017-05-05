Two Edmonds restaurants to be recognized May 9 as health champions

In conjunction with its May 9 meeting, the Snohomish Health District will recognize agencies and businesses in its 2016 Health Champions ceremony, including two from Edmonds and two from Lynnwood.

Six local businesses will be presented with Food Safety Excellence Awards. These awards recognize those in food service who not only meet minimum standards, but typically stand out within their industry. The recipients by category are:

Limited Menu – Skinny D’s Yogurt located at 16212 Bothell-Everett Hwy #A, Mill Creek

Schools/Industrial/Institutions – North Lake Production Kitchen located at 2202 123rd N.E., Lake Stevens

Temporary Food Service – CaribBean Cuisine located at 2728 177th Pl. N.E., Marysville

Full Menu – Taco Time located at 23904 Highway 99, Edmonds

Fast Service – Baicha Tea Room located at 622 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Large Grocery Chains – QFC #855 located at 17525 Highway 99 #F, Lynnwood

Two groups will also be presented with Healthy Communities Awards. These awards recognize organizations in the county that go above and beyond minimum requirements to promote the health and well-being of employees and the community they serve. The recipients are:

City of Lynnwood Parks and Recreation for promoting vapor-free environments.

Everett Farmer’s Market for providing fresh, local foods to the community.

To learn more about the District’s Food Safety program, visit www.snohd.org/Food/Restaurant-Inspections. To learn more about the District’s Healthy Communities program, visit www.snohd.org/Healthy-Living/Healthy-Communities.

The meeting will be from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 in the District’s Auditorium, located at 3020 Rucker Ave., Everett.