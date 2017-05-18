Updated: Search still on for missing Edmonds man

Updated at 5:10 p.m. with additional information.

As of Thursday afternoon, Snohomish County Search and Rescue and Edmonds police are still looking for a 75-year-old Edmonds man who didn’t return home from a walk in downtown Edmonds.

Alan Torkelson was last seen downtown at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, according to police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley.

Torkelson, who has Alzheimer’s, was reported missing by his family after he didn’t return home. Edmonds police and Snohomish County Search and Rescue crews are out looking for him, Hawley said.

Torkelson is described as 6 feet tall and 230 lbs. He was last seen wearing a yellow coat, khaki pants and a straw hat.

Anyone seeing Torkelson is asked to call 9-1-1.