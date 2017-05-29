Vietnam vets honored at Memorial Day ceremony

1 of 11

More than 600 veterans, families and citizens of all ages gathered under sunny Monday morning skies to remember and honor those who have served in our armed forces. This year’s ceremonies focused on veterans from the Vietnam era, with much sharing of personal recollections, remembrances and thoughts from that pivotal conflict more than half a century ago.

“Today we pause as a nation to honor our military veterans, particularly those who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” said master of ceremonies and Edmonds Cemetery Board Chair Jerry Janacek. “Memorial Day was first proclaimed in May 1868 to honor those who gave their lives in the Civil War. Our ceremonies today pay particular attention to our veterans of the Vietnam era, and accordingly the flag we raise today honors a fallen soldier from our own community.

“Ronald Paschell graduated from Meadowdale High School in 1969,” Janacek continued. “Shot down while on helicopter patrol near Quang Tri, South Vietnam, in 1972, he was listed as missing in action. Twenty years later his remains were found, and now rests with two of his fellow servicemen in Arlington National Cemetery.”

After the presentation of colors by scout groups and honor guard, singing “America the Beautiful,” reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, and a performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” by the Kinetic Singers, Janacek introduced Edmonds-Woodway sophomore Jenna Brock. Brock recited her original poem “Welcome Home,” expressing recognition and deep gratitude for those veterans of Vietnam, often unsung and under-recognized, who physically survived that conflict, but bear inner scars for the remainder of their lives.

Mayor Dave Earling then took the podium to express his personal connection with the Vietnam conflict.

“While the previous two wars, World War II and Korea, happened when I was very young, Vietnam hits raw emotions and memories for me,” he said. “I lived through those years in ways which have affected me for the balance of my life. It was a major force shaping my attitudes, outlook and values.”

As a college teacher, Earling recalled, “I was confronted by the protests and political unrest engendered by that war, the assassinations of Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jr., and the ultimate resignation of President Richard Nixon. I watched demonstrations from my college office. I saw the names of acquaintances and friends on the daily casualty reports. I had a student commit suicide for fear of being drafted.

“But the single biggest sadness for me which continues today was the anger and disrespect shown to our troops as they returned from Vietnam. The men and women who fought in that conflict are as noble and honorable as those who fought in any of our preceding calls to action. I salute our veterans from Vietnam.”

Olivia Olson, three-time winner of the Veterans of Foreign Wars essay contest, next read her winning essay, “My Responsibility to America,” in which she stressed the vital importance of caring for our country and those who have sacrificed in its name.

“We love our country and the freedoms and joys we share as Americans, but we must never forget that these have come with a price paid by the generations that preceded us,” she said. “Being an American carries with it the responsibility to live these values; if we don’t, we ignore the sacrifices others have made. Among these is respecting contrasting views, and working respectfully together for the common good regardless of politics, opinions or ideology. This is how we care for our country as it has cared for us. This is how we honor the sacrifices of our veterans. We owe it to ourselves and to future generations to nurture and inspire active citizenship from all.”

Olson’s address was followed by the White Table Ceremony led by Vietnam-era veteran Dan Doyle in honor of those who never came back — the prisoners of war and missing in action. “We must never forget the agonies of those who have endured, and may still be enduring, deprivation and imprisonment,” he said. “This tribute bears witness to their continued absence, a testament that we will never forget them.”

After an instrumental rendition of “America the Beautiful” by the Edmonds-Woodway High School Brass Quintet, Doyle returned to the stand to deliver an emotional and moving account of his experiences as a 20-year-old corpsman in Vietnam, focusing on enduring more than 77 days of constant bombardment in Khe Sanh.

“All hell had just broken loose,” he recalled. “Within days our hooches had been destroyed, and we had to go underground, digging deep into the red clay of Khe Sanh. We could hear the thump of the rounds leaving the tubes from about four miles away in Laos. This would be followed by a brief silence, and then the intensifying sound like that of a freight train coming right at us. Then the terrifying explosions would shake the ground and fill our bunker with dust. It was impossible to build an underground bunker that could survive a direct hit by their artillery. One day a bunker took a direct hit, and only one of our brothers survived. We lived on C-rations and Kool Aid, unable to shower or bathe. That was our daily life. ”

As he related his assignment to graves registration, where he had to tag and bag bodies of the fallen between artillery barrages, Doyle had to fight back the tears.

“Out of the original 110 brothers in our company, only 42 left together from that hell on earth. When those things happen to you at the age of 20, you’re changed forever. You have faced your own mortality in ways that are immediate and certain. Your dependence on your brothers is total, and you form a bond like no other in this life.

“We went as young men, and left as old men, covered with the external and internal wounds of war. We will never forget our brothers who fell there in the red clay and dust of Khe Sanh. They are the ones who gave their last full measure that we may enjoy our freedoms today. We must never forget their sacrifice,” he said.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel