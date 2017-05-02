Between These Walls: New museum exhibit explores Edmonds’ historic buildings and homes

The Edmonds Historical Museum is teaming up with the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission to offer “Between These Walls,” an intimate look into our shared roots through the medium of our many historic buildings. With an array of photos, artifacts, original building materials, architectural plans and more, the exhibit — opening Saturday, May 6 — will afford visitors a special glimpse into our past through the buildings, both existing and demolished, that have defined the space we call home.

“Structures are an important look into our past and shared memories,” said Museum Director Katie Kelly. “This exhibit will focus on Edmonds structural history: structures that have been preserved, those which have been lost, and those which have been revitalized and re-imagined as alternative uses. Our goal is to make it an educational and fun exhibit that allows visitors to leave with a better understanding and appreciation of our community’s structural history.”

The museum specifically chose to open “Between These Walls” during Historic Preservation Month to help raise awareness the important role historic preservation plays in building our shared heritage, sense of community, where we have been and where we are going.

“Between These Walls” opens May 6 and runs through Sept. 3 at the Edmonds Historical Museum, 118 Fifth Ave, N., in downtown Edmonds. The museum is open to the public Wednesday through Sunday between 1 and 4 p.m.