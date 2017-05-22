Warriors, Mavs set sights on state championships this week

It’s high school spring sports championship week and fans can find Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale student athletes competing for WIAA state titles all over Washington state. Here’s the rundown of Warriors and Mavericks vying for state championships this week.

WIAA 3A State Boys Golf Championship

Tuesday, May 23 – Wednesday, May 24

Columbia Point Golf Course, Richland

Evan Olsen (Meadowdale) tees off on Tuesday at 10:18 a.m.

* Olsen will play on Wednesday if he makes the cut of top 40 (plus ties) from Tuesday

WIAA 3A State Girls Golf Championship

Tuesday, May 23 – Wednesday, May 24

Canyon Lakes Golf Course, Kennewick

Francis Monahan (Edmonds-Woodway) tees off on Tuesday at 8:51 a.m.

Brianna Schalk (Edmonds-Woodway) tees off on Tuesday at 11:06 a.m.

* Monahan and/or Schalk will play on Wednesday if they makes the cut of top 40 (plus ties) from Tuesday

WIAA 3A State Tennis Championships

Friday, May 26 – Saturday, May 27

Tri-City Court Club and Kamiakin High School, Kennewick

Arun Kalohke & Nick Berni (Edmonds-Woodway) in boys’ doubles / first match on Friday at 8:30 a.m. at Kamiakin High School

* Kalohke & Berni are guaranteed at least two matches on Friday – could play three; will need at least one win on Friday to continue in tournament on Saturday

* For 3A boys’ doubles bracket, click www.wiaa.com/Bracket/T1297.pdf

Olivia Olson (Edmonds-Woodway) in girls’ singles / first match on Friday at 10 a.m. at Tri-City Court Club

* Olson is guaranteed at least two matches on Friday – could play three; will need at least one win on Friday to continue in tournament on Saturday

* For 3A girls’ singles bracket, click www.wiaa.com/Bracket/T1299.pdf

WIAA 3A State Track & Field Championships

Thursday, May 25 – Saturday, May 27

Mount Tahoma High School, Tacoma

Emily Hoang (Edmonds-Woodway) in girls’ high jump / Thursday at 3:00 p.m.

Vernice Keys (Edmonds-Woodway), Charlotte Johns (Meadowdale) in girls’ discus / Thursday at 3:05 p.m.

Morgan Davis, Ella Spillane, Hannah Hicks, Gaby Chappell, Kia Mackey, Kyra Hicks (Edmonds-Woodway) in girls’ 4×200 meter relay / prelims Thursday at 4:35 p.m.; finals Saturday, 10:30 a.m.

Aaron Richardson (Edmonds-Woodway) in boys’ 110 meter hurdles / prelims Thursday at 4 p.m.; finals Friday at 4:45 p.m.

Yukino Parle, Olivia Meader-Yetter, Stephanie Wroblewski (Edmonds-Woodway) in girls 1600 meter runs / Thursday at 5:05 p.m.

Matthew Park, Lucas Lacambra, Sam McCloughan (Edmonds-Woodway) in boys’ 1600 meter run / Thursday at 5:40 p.m.

Aaron Richardson (Edmonds-Woodway) in boys’ 300 meter hurdles / prelims Friday at 1:00 p.m.; finals Saturday at 11:45 p.m.

Gerandey Pacheco, Aaron Richardson, Chris Tilbury, Zach Krumroy, Jared Yu, Thomas Watridge (Edmonds-Woodway) in boys’ 4×100 meter relay / prelims Friday at 2:30 p.m.; finals Saturday at 1:15 p.m.

Maxim Vengrovski (Edmonds-Woodway) in boys’ high jump / Friday at 1:55 p.m.

Ella Spillane (Edmonds-Woodway) in girls’ 200 meter dash / prelims Friday at 5:40 p.m.; finals Saturday at 3:40 p.m.

Raymond Free (Meadowdale) in boys’ triple jump / Saturday at 10:40 a.m.

Matthew Park, Sam McCloughan (Edmonds-Woodway) in boys’ 3200 meter run / Saturday at 2:45 p.m.

Allyson Ely (Edmonds-Woodway) in girls’ pole vault / Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Hannah Hicks (Edmonds-Woodway) in girls’ long jump / Saturday at 2:35 p.m.

Vernice Keys (Edmonds-Woodway) in girls’ shot put / Saturday at 2:40 p.m.

Yukino Parle, Olivia Meader-Yetter, Stephanie Wroblewski (Edmonds-Woodway) in girls’ 3200 meter runs / Saturday at 3:10 p.m.

WIAA 3A State Softball Championships

Friday, May 26 – Saturday, May 27

Regional Athletic Complex, Lacey

Edmonds-Woodway Warriors begin play in round of 16 on Friday at noon

* Warriors are guaranteed at least two games on Friday – could play three; will need at least one win on Friday to continue in tournament on Saturday

Meadowdale Mavericks begin play in round of 16 on Friday at 12 noon

* Mavericks are guaranteed at least two games on Friday – could play three; will need at least one win on Friday to continue in tournament on Saturday

* For 3A softball bracket, click www.wiaa.com/Bracket/T1319.pdf

WIAA 3A State Baseball Championships

Friday, May 26 – Saturday, May 27

Safeco Field, Seattle

Edmonds-Woodway in state semifinal game Friday at 7 p.m.

* Warriors will play on Saturday for third place at 1 p.m. or championship at 7 p.m.

* For 3A baseball bracket, click www.wiaa.com/Bracket/T1311.pdf

— By Doug Petrowski