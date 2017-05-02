Westgate Elementary raising money for new sound system

The Westgate Elementary School Parent Student Organization has launched a fundraising campaign for a new sound system for the school gym.

“Our sound system is over 20 years old and often broken,” said the Westgate PSO’s Jessica Stern, who noted that the gym “is central to everything we do in school,”” including school assemblies, after-school events and physical education activities.

The Edmonds-based school was given a one-time grant for the new sound system but the PSO must raise the remaining $11,000 before it can be installed.

You can donate at this link: https://www.gofundme.com/westgatesound.