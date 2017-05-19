What’s at the Edmonds Museum Garden Market? Veggie starts, fruits, flowers — and sun!

This Saturday, May 20 marks the third week of the Edmonds Museum Garden Market. We have enjoyed a cool spring until now, and look forward to many sunny and warm Saturdays.

This week, you will find our plant vendors with a great assortment of veggie starts and more. Perfect for your back yard garden or patio garden. Check out all they have to offer as you wander the market picking up your fresh vegetables.

ACMA Orchard returns this Saturday with certified organic apples and pears. From Alvarez Organics, Frog Song and Bautista you will find freshly-picked asparagus, spring onions, and so much more.

Join us as we enjoy a sunny Saturday. Pick up a pizza, falafel or kettle corn while you are there. Take a pie home for later. And don’t forget a bouquet or two to brighten your home.

See you Saturday, open 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager