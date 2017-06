Mark Smith of the Housing Consortium of Everett and Snohomish County will be the guest speaker at the Tuesday, June 27 meeting of the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club.

Smith will speak on the topic of “Affordable Housing: Unlocking the puzzle and housing our people.”

The Daybreakers Rotary meets at the Edmonds Anthony’s Beach Café starting at 7 a.m. Guests welcome. Breakfast is $15.