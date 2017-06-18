American Red Cross seeks nominations for local heroes

The American Red Cross is seeking nominations of local heroes to receive a special honor.

Every year, the American Red Cross honors heroes throughout the state of Washington—ordinary people who have done extraordinary things. In addition to searching the news, the Red Cross reaches out to various community organizations and partners to help us find local heroic stories, as we do not want to overlook those that haven’t garnered media attention.

The organization is currently searching for heroes in Snohomish County. Nominations can be for an individual of any age, a group of people or even a service animal. Examples of potential hero stories include, but are not limited to:

A dedicated volunteer going above and beyond in their community

A successful CPR/AED save, first aid use, drowning or fire rescue

A blood drive coordinator or long-term blood donor

If you hear of any potential stories, or know of someone who you think deserves recognition for their community involvement, please consider filling out a nomination form here: www.redcross.org/NWheroes.

Please submit all hero nominations by July 21, 2017. The next Annual Heroes Breakfast will be held in Tulalip on Dec. 7, 2017. Click here to watch a video from the previous Heroes Breakfast.