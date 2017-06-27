Another incident of graffiti with racial slur reported at Madrona School

For the second time during this school year, graffiti containing a racial slur and profanity were found at Madrona K-8 School in Edmonds.
Madrona Principal Lynda Fischer sent an email to families Monday night notifying them that a section of new sidewalks and rooftop skylights were tagged. A photo posted by a Madrona parent on Facebook Monday showed a skylight painted with the f-word and the n-word.
“We immediately reported this to police and a report as well as photographs were taken,” Fischer said. “As soon as we saw that the skylights were tagged and it was visible to students we moved student from the classroom until the police report was taken and skylights were cleaned.”
Anyone with information about the incident should report it to the police as part of their investigation, she said.
Edmonds police were called to Madrona in November 2016 after a racial slur and profanity were found on a wall in the school bathroom.
Here is the complete message from Principal Fischer:
Dear Madrona Families –
I want to share information with you regarding an incident that occurred over the weekend that we discovered this morning.
It is unfortunate, and I am saddened to share that a section of new sidewalk and the rooftop skylights of Unit 3 were tagged with graffiti. The graffiti included a racial slur and profanity. We immediately reported this to police and a report as well as photographs were taken.
As soon as we saw that the skylights were tagged and it was visible to students we moved student from the classroom until the police report was taken and skylights were cleaned.
As many of you know, we had tagging incidents in the interior of the school earlier this school year. We want to emphasize that we take this seriously and want to identify the individual or individuals responsible for this latest incident. Please discuss with your student as you see appropriate that anyone with information about this should report it to the police as part of their investigation.
As you know, a new principal will be taking leadership of Madrona effective July 1, and that individual and District leadership will be closely looking at the concerns being expressed by members of our community in light of this repeat incident.
Sincerely,
Lynda Fischer
Principal