Another incident of graffiti with racial slur reported at Madrona School

For the second time during this school year, graffiti containing a racial slur and profanity were found at Madrona K-8 School in Edmonds.

Madrona Principal Lynda Fischer sent an email to families Monday night notifying them that a section of new sidewalks and rooftop skylights were tagged. A photo posted by a Madrona parent on Facebook Monday showed a skylight painted with the f-word and the n-word.

“We immediately reported this to police and a report as well as photographs were taken,” Fischer said. “As soon as we saw that the skylights were tagged and it was visible to students we moved student from the classroom until the police report was taken and skylights were cleaned.”

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to the police as part of their investigation, she said.

Edmonds police were called to Madrona in November 2016 after a racial slur and profanity were found on a wall in the school bathroom.

