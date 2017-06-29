Applicants wanted for Edmonds Civil Service Commission vacancy

The City of Edmonds is seeking a person to fill an upcoming vacancy in August 2017 on the Edmonds Civil Service Commission.

The position is a non-paid, voluntary position. The three-person Commission generally meets the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Police Training Room, at the Edmonds Police Department (250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds).

Interested applicants must be U.S. citizens, a resident of Edmonds for a minimum of three years prior to application, and a registered voter. Commission members serve for a six-year term and are eligible for appointment to a second six-year term if desired.

The commission establishes the City’s rules, policies, and standards for promotion, hiring and discipline of police personnel.

Application forms may be picked up in the lobby of City Hall (121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds), may be downloaded from the City’s website (www.edmondswa.gov), or received by mail by calling 425-775-2525 ext. 1348 or ext. 1375.

Deadline for applications is Monday, July 17 at 4:30 p.m. Applications may also be reviewed by current Civil Service Commission board members.