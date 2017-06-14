Artfully Edmonds: Actors, a main stage, and a festival focused on art + food + fun await

Throughout Edmonds this upcoming week, we will experience a virtual extravaganza of visual and performing arts events that include Thursday’s Art Walk, the weekend’s celebration of the 60th Anniversary of Edmonds Arts Festival; ART Market at ArtWorks; and both playhouses’ lavishly produced stage productions.

In last week’s column we interviewed Edmonds Arts Festival poster artist, Pamela Harold. Artfully Edmonds (AE) continues our interview set this week with an interview of pottery artist Barbara Goodfellow Childs (BGC):

AE: Barbara, I’ve followed your Facebook posts and know how busy you are getting ready for this weekend’s arts festival; so first of all – thank you for agreeing to this My Edmonds News interview.

For those who do not know you personally – a little bio background, please.

BGC: I was born and raised in Edmonds and graduated from Woodway High School in 1979.

While earning degrees in Business Administration and Community Health Education at Central Washington University, I completed the humanities art requirements by taking pottery. I was quickly addicted to the tactile properties and ability to manipulate clay on the potter’s wheel.

Pottery became a hobby after college while I started a corporate wellness consulting business. It was a great stress reliever and break from corporate life and I often joked that is was a hobby that was getting out of hand. Priorities changed after starting a family and struggling with chronic health problems.

With the support of my husband, I closed the consulting business to focus more on my health and family. It was the right decision, allowing me flexibility to work in a home studio, teach art at my daughters’ school, become a Girl Scout leader, join Artists Connect; and help create and run the Edmonds Art Studio Tour while supporting both daughters in their endeavors.

– – –

AE: What might people know you best for, other than your art achievements?

BGC: I currently work part-time as a potter and part-time as the Edmonds School District’s Community Arts Program Coordinator. The latter includes being co-director of the Edmonds Arts Festival Student Art Exhibit.

I own and manage the Puget Sound Artists’ Gift Show, held at ArtWorks each November, and open my private studio once a year during the Edmonds Art Studio Tour. My work is shown year-round at Cole Gallery, SCHACK Center, Gallery at Town Center, and Liberty Bay Gallery and Gifts. Samples of my work can be seen at my official website and my artistic antics can be followed on my Facebook page.

– – –

AE: Do you have any arts mentors in pottery technique and design? What compels you to their work?

BGC: CWU Professor Richard Fairbanks greatly influenced my love of functional pottery. He was raised on a farm in Kittitas Valley and focused on the functionality of pottery in the farm kitchen. After learning from him, most of my growth came from self-determination and collaborating/critiquing with other community potters.

The famous English potter, Bernard Leach, also inspires me. I was ecstatic to once attend a workshop put on by his grandson, Simon Leach. They too focused their art around cooking and serving in the kitchen. Their work consisted of simple lines, warm colors that enhance the beauty of the food. I love the practicality of being able to use my art. I consider it “beauty with purpose.”

My goal is to have someone look at my work, feel compelled to touch it and want to use it. My frustration comes when customers purchase, but refuse to use it for fear they will break it. Nonsense! It’s meant to be used.

– – –

AE: Talk to our readers about the three pieces juried into this year’s festival.

BGC: I have found that juried art festivals usually don’t focus on functional kitchenwares. So increasing my chances of having work chosen, I take the opportunity to branch out and play in the “less functional – more artsy” realm of ceramics.

The three pieces accepted this year are low-fire saggar vases. A saggar is a protective fireclay chamber placed in a kiln that traps burning materials to the clay pot during the firing process, at the same time protecting the kiln walls from those chemicals.

Design elements include an iron wash, copper wire, lady ferns and cedar sprays soaked in salt water, and wood chips.

I was able to sneak one high-fire functional piece in, a lidded jar titled “Across the Bay,” decorated by layering glazes thus creating a design reflecting the view seen as we look across Puget Sound towards the Olympics. This piece is food-safe; the others are purely for decoration and will not hold water.

– – –

AE: Will you be at the festival to meet fans and the community?

BGC: Anyone wanting to talk to me about my work during the festival will most likely find me downstairs in the Frances Anderson Building. As proud as I am to be a part of the juried gallery, I am also lucky enough to have the honor of facilitating what I consider to be the gem of the Festival – the Student Art Exhibit.

I invite My Edmonds News readers to come and say, “Hi!” and view the works of over 1,000 student artists in our community.

– – –

AE: Well, we certainly will be stopping by; with out-of-town friends, actually. See you at the festival, and take care until then. Thank you for taking the time for an exclusive Artfully Edmonds interview.

~ ~ ~ ~

The 60th Anniversary of Edmonds Arts Festival

Frances Anderson Center

700 Main St.

Edmonds has put itself on the map for what it offers the region in the very best art, music, and what is happening on performance stages – both indoors and out on Edmonds’ lawns.

At historic Frances Anderson Center, residents of — and visitors to — Edmonds will experience a carnival-like atmosphere of color, choreography, food, fun, music — and more!

Free!

First of all – the festival is free to attend – and very kid friendly!

Here are the links to the attractions that await you at the festival:

~ ~ ~ ~

Art Walk Edmonds

Thursday, June 15

5-8 p.m.

This month’s Art Walk Edmonds map

Developing into an awesome arts and gallery attraction, Art Walk Edmonds now includes not only the long-established third Thursday gallery stroll, but a featured artist; the wine walk, which was introduced last year; and After AWE, which welcomes art patrons to participating after-AWE restaurants for late dining discounts.

Information about the various features of Edmonds’ Art Walk Edmonds is contained at the organization’s website.

– – –

Ombu Salon + Spa owner Beth Sanger has invited henna artist Kitty Singh into her Salon + Spa this month. Imagine!

Artfully Edmonds believes that this is where the June art walk “buzz” will be. According to Sanger there will be a sign-up sheet with designated time slots for those who want to personally experience the stunning artistry of Kitty Singh. Ms. Singh will perform her artwork in the artful environment created by artist Melana Bontrager’s color and imaginative creations.

– – –

Gallery North announces its June art walk exhibit, “It’s in the Details!” featuring painter Susan Swapp and potter Bernadette Crider.

Award-winning painter Susan Swapp grew up in the Pacific Northwest and has a deep appreciation of nature and the animal life of the area. In her paintings, the artist emphasizes a focal point to give the viewer more time to experience the details of a place.

Bernadette Crider’s adventure in clay began 42 years ago, working with master potters Leroy Kitzman and Jay Widmer. After an extended hiatus of 21 years, Crider reopened her Yakima, Washington studio in 2014.

– – –

Take a little sugar with your art appreciation? Café Louvre has a great space, great pastry case, and this month is featuring the framed artistry of Jackie Gilbert, Nancy Anderson and Marcel Schwarb.

– – –

New in town!

Driftwood Modern is celebrating its relocation closer to Edmonds’ iconic fountain. Mid-century, anyone?

– – –

New in town!

Pelindaba Lavender will provide the “Ahhhhh. . . “ at this month’s walk by inviting Elemental Massage to their new space. Lomi Lomi, anyone?

– – –

Fabric of Life Fair Trade wants to encourage spring. So owner Carol Schillios has arranged for a display of brilliantly colored flower pins by Jeanne Matheson to add to your summer ensembles.

~ ~ ~ ~

Thursday, June 15

8 p.m.

Driftwood Players (The Players) at

Wade James Theatre

950 Main St.

The Game’s Afoot

By Ken Ludwig

Directed by Ted Jaquith

Runs through June 25 on

Thursday, Friday, Saturday evenings

Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Coming back to The Players, take an opening-night seat in the audience of The Game’s Afoot is former managing director Amy Curley Gentry, who says of the production, “LOVED The Game’s Afoot at Driftwood! I love laughing, then screaming, then laughing because I screamed. Awesome job you wonderful people!”

There’s a lot of love being lavished on The Players right now. Watch for the My Edmonds News review this Saturday morning, June 17 highlighting director’s notes, backstage stories, and all the production gossip that’s fit to print.

Tickets to the murder mystery that made Amy laugh so much? Right here!

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday, June 16

8 p.m.

The Phoenix Theatre (The Phoenix)

9673 Firdale Ave.

Crossing Delancey

By Susan Sandler

Directed by David Bailey

Only The Phoenix would get this philosophical about comedy, as it relates to Isabelle and “The Pickleman”:

“Who will win this battle between old and new world values?

The famous roughish author or the sweet, sensitive “Pickleman”?

Will Bubbie finally get her wish to attend Lozzy’s wedding?

Will the matchmaker make a match and finally get paid??

Come to The Phoenix Theatre in Firdale Village to find out!”

My Edmonds News reviewed Crossing Delancey in this feature.

Need tickets? Click, click to The Phoenix online box office.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, June 17

10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Randall J Hodges Photography Gallery

317 Main St.

Images of the West

Book signing

Photographer Randall J. Hodges, one of the nation’s most published photographers, is extending an invitation to the community to attend his gallery open house and book signing.

Images of the West, a coffee table book, contains 208 pages of full color landscape photography that Hodges has shot over the past 20 years.

In order to capture his portfolio of thousands of brilliant images of nature and landscapes the prolific photographer hiked over 25,000 miles of trails, he tells My Edmonds News.

Hodges was featured in an exclusive Artfully Edmonds interview in 2014. Since opening his gallery he has been a regular participant in Art Walk Edmonds, and spoke at the Edmonds Historical Museum this past March.

You can learn more about the photographer at his website , or on Facebook at Randall J Hodges Photography, where he has an impressive 20,613 followers.

~ ~ ~ ~

June 17—18

ART Market at

ArtWorks

201 2nd Ave. at Dayton St.

Saturdays 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sundays Noon-5 p.m.

Edmonds boasts many fabulous amenities that attract the arts crowds. Located along the west-facing slopes of Puget Sound readers will find extensive views of the Olympic Mountains, Washington State Ferries, marinas and access to many unique shops and eateries.

This beautiful area is an inspiration to local artists, creating a multitude of fine works of art. Art Market is their way to show off their amazing work.

~ ~ ~ ~

Awww! Baby!

Tuesday, July 4

We are all used to chasing through Edmonds on the heels of George Brackett, or cheering on the field, as our way to kick off the 4th of July. With over 600 runners, this event is the perfect athletic kickoff to a full day of “An Edmonds Kind of 4th” excitement.

But wait! The Chamber of Commerce is introducing a new race and widening the field of participants: Baby Brackett!

This 1K for families with small children is specially and lovingly designed for little ones who can’t go the full 5K — yet.

Register now to run the 1K or 5K on July 4 in Edmonds.

~ ~ ~ ~

Events On the Horizon

Tuesday, July 11

8 p.m.

Eva Ayllón

Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA)

410 4th Ave. N.

Peruvian singer/dancer Eva Ayllón, referred to as the “Tina Turner from Peru” and Queen of musical form landó will appear at ECA in July.

By purchasing tickets you will treat yourself to a larger-than-life stage personality and one of the world’s most fearsome dancers. Infused with colorful sounds and flavors from the coastal plains of Lima, Ayllón’s music overflows with her country’s indigenous, African, and Spanish musical heritage in a style called música criolla, in which call-and-response, complex syncopation, and polyrhythms combine with sweet, melancholic melodies to create a unique and powerful sound.

Click here for more information and ticket link.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sunday July 30

AfroLatino Festival

19200 56th Ave. W.

Cedar Valley Community School

Lynnwood

Good on Lynnwood for providing everything we’re looking for in the Afro-Latino experience. Follow this event’s Facebook page and Artfully Edmonds’ liner notes as this exciting extravaganza approaches mid-summer.

— By Emily Hill

— By Emily Hill