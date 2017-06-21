Artfully Edmonds: The circus is coming to town this week!

The circus is coming to town this week!

Wenatchee Youth Circus (WYC), to be exact. It’s colossal! It’s colorful – why. . . it’s a mesmerizing array of booming, boisterous performance-art fun!

Why all the exclamation marks? It is somewhat out of character for Artfully Edmonds; but like we pointed out – it’s the circus!

Maybe it’s the kid in us, or the fact that our grandchildren are at “the circus age”, or that the family’s condo faces the civic field and we hear the calliope and The March of the Gladiators each year once WYC arrives.

One of only four non-professional troupes touring the nation, the WYC explains that, “Our mission is to reach as many youth as possible, helping to teach them one-by-one, the importance of setting goals for themselves while striving to work hard and stay focused. During this process they learn the value of giving back to the community what their community has so generously given to them.”

Electrifying!

Just how fun and exciting is the Wenatchee Youth Circus? Here’s a thrilling view of just what goes in to putting on the circus from the perspective of the crew and performers.

Friday, June 23

Noon and 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 24

1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The show includes many professional caliber circus acts, including: high wire, flying trapeze, fire acts and aerial acts. WYC has no animal acts – but it does have cotton candy, hot dogs, soft drinks, and of course, popcorn and snow cones.

Step right up! Get your tickets at the north gate of the Civic Field (closest to the Boys and Girls Club).

~ ~ ~ ~

Thursday, June 22

8 p.m.

The Game’s Afoot

By Ken Ludwig

Directed by Ted Jaquith

Runs through June 25 on

Thursday, Friday, Saturday evenings

Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.

This is the last weekend to see The Game’s Afoot. As sophisticated as it is amusing, this production is steeped in word play and farce, mystery and the funniest death scene you will ever encounter – ever!

Reviewed by My Edmonds News at this link, our congratulations go out to director Ted Jaquith, the cast and technical crew.

Tickets for you and your friends to see The Game’s Afoot are available here

– – –

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday, June 23

8 p.m.

Crossing Delancey

The Phoenix Theatre (TPT)

9763 Firdale Village

Runs through June 25 on

Friday, Saturday evenings at 8 p.m.

Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.

Many well-wishers have come forward to post public accolades for this production. My Edmonds News posted its review of Crossing Delancey following opening night.

– – – –

Coming up next for The Phoenix Theatre

July 21 – 30

For Better

by Eric Coble

Now, in this plugged-in world of email, text messaging and camera phones, does a bride and groom really need to be in the same country to go on a honeymoon?” Karen and Max are getting married, if their jobs will ever let them be in the same city at the same time.

This is a romantic comedy for the digital age.

Tickets are available at this TPT ticket link.

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday, June 23

8 p.m.

The Verve Ballroom

19820 40th Ave. W.

Let’s dance!

When Artfully Edmonds’ high school pal Terry West of Wild West Productions mentioned at a recent class reunion that he was the emcee and “Hall of Fame” deejay at a number of Seattle-area dance halls, including The Verve Ballroom, we decided to give this ‘happenin Lynnwood location a shout out.

Terry – known as “Wild-Wild West” to this day – takes the motto, “aging is optional” to heart. He is all about the tango and rumba this week. What better laughter-filled and lighthearted way to kick off summer and meet new people than on the dance floor of The Verve Ballroom.

Too scary? You don’t know what to expect? The Verve Ballroom takes care of those first-time jitters with this video of what a typical lesson-dance set is like.

Tickets to join the dance party are $12 each, purchased at the door or via this box office link.

See you there! Come over and say “hello”.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday – Sunday

June 24 – 25

Shoreline Arts Festival

Shoreline – Lake Forest Park Arts Council

18560 1st Ave. N.E.

Official Website.

The Shoreline Arts Festival grows more extravagant every year, and this year is no exception as a “Festival After Hours” dinner party has been added to the event’s offerings.

Have dinner at the festival Saturday night between 6-9 p.m. while enjoying live music, cold beverages, and fun art-related activities. It’s the festival season – time to take full advantage of everything “summer” that the Edmonds-area has to offer?

– – – –

The Shoreline Arts Festival offers creative and imaginative arts exhibits, including:

The Artist Marketplace featuring over 70 artists

Juried art and photography

An opportunity to experience elements of the cultures of Korea, the Philippines, China, the African continent, and Latin America

A youth art exhibit

Hands-on-art opportunities for kids

Missoula Children’s Theatre with its production of Peter and Wendy

The Festival main stage offering music and dance

A generous-option food court

Festival After Hours as your Saturday date-night option

– – –

Saturday, June 24

1 p.m.

(One performance only)

Peter and Wendy by the

Missoula Children’s Theatre

Shoreline Center Auditorium

18560 1st Ave. N.E.

When Captain Hook sends his right-hand man Smee on a quest to capture Peter Pan, it’s seemingly business as usual…at first. Little does Hook realize what fantastic adventures await him and his pirate posse in their search for the elusive Peter Pan. It’s guaranteed adventure!

Tickets for this segment of the Shoreline Arts Festival are $10. Children under 5 are admitted free. Get Tickets on Brown Paper Tickets, or at the door.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, June 24

9 p.m.

ShortCutz

Engel’s Pub

113 5th Ave. S.

Are you in need of a huge mix of classic rock, modern rock, touch of blues? Then we want to let you know that Shortcutz band members Terryn (on lead guitar and backing vocals) with Ted on lead base, and backing vocals) joined by Fred and other hop-up-to-the-stage band regulars will be rocking it at Engel’s Pub this Saturday night.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sunday, June 25

11 a.m – 6 p.m.

Free!

Skandia Midsommarfest

St. Edward State Park

14445 Juanita Dr. N.E., Kenmore

On Sunday, the music scene quiets down – but only a little – as Skandia Midsommarfest celebrates a daylong tradition of Scandinavian music and dance at St. Edward State Park (7 miles from Edmonds, off Highway 522).

Remember the delight of raising the dance pole and stepping merrily around it in the grass? The celebration will feature so many memories for the family moments like weaving flower crowns; costume presentations, a food court and lush picnic areas.

The sponsors, Skandia Folklife Society, welcome donations for the purpose of covering the festival costs. Additional information about the festival is available by contacting info@skandia-folkdance.org.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, July 8

Sunday, July 9

Opens 10 a.m. each day

Washington State Decorated Egg Show

Embassy Suites by Hilton Seattle

20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Members of the Egg Artists Guild of Washington along with other artists, will be displaying hundreds of beautifully decorated eggshells at the Washington State Decorated Egg Show the second weekend of July.

Of course, you will want to bring your camera, and leave the show with photos and inspiration.

The exhibition will offer:

Demonstrations and classes;

Sales of egg art supplies, as well as artists’ finished egg shells;

Drawings for cash and decorated eggs, and a

Silent auction.

The proceeds of the drawings and silent auction will benefit Carousel — Children’s Hospice.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, July 8

Saturday, August 5

5 p.m.

Wine Walk by

Art Walk Edmonds

Edmonds’ Wine Walk, as unique as it is elegant, will be held on two occasions this summer.

As the fundraisers that supports Art Walk Edmonds, the wine walks allow ticket holders to sample premier wine from select wineries while appreciating Edmonds’ art scene and downtown gallery spaces.

Details and background, as well as ticket information are all mentioned in My Edmonds News at this Wine Walk link.

The next third Thursday art walk will be held at 5 p.m., July 20.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sunday, July 9

4 p.m.

Hula O Lehualani at

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N.

Celebrating 10 years of teaching traditional Hula and Polynesian dance in the Edmonds community, this Firdale Village-based dance studio invites the community to share in its happiness at this Sunday afternoon performance.

Tickets to see this exciting performance are available through this ECA link.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sunday, July 16

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Edmonds in Bloom

Garden Tour

The Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour is celebrating its 22nd year as one of Edmonds’ most anticipated summer events.

Long known for its worthy mission, Edmonds in Bloom “promote(s) the floral beautification of the community. Edmonds in Bloom unites the residents, organizations and businesses of Edmonds by celebrating and showcasing gardens and floral displays, supporting horticultural education and creating a vibrant and colorful place to live, work and visit.”

The garden tour is just one of the organization’s many floral beautification projects.

Tickets for the 2017 are available at this link for this delightful Edmonds-Kind-Of event.

~ ~ ~ ~

Fun for Teens and Youngsters

Wednesday, June 28

1 p.m.

“Explore Summer” Scavenger Hunt

Edmonds Library

650 Main St.

So popular in past years – it’s back! This scavenger hunt is for teens, focusing on the history and haunts of Edmonds.

“Deadmonds” is officially a thing of the past.

One teen + three friends + (at least) one digital camera. Teens and their friends can register online at this Sno_Isle Library link.

~ ~ ~ ~

Drama Camps by

Driftwood Players (The Players)

Driftwood Players’ drama camps are the perfect way for kids to make friends, have fun, and receive gentle coaching in theatre arts. The Players troupe is taking registration calls now at 425.774.9600. Since classes are filling up quickly now, you’ll want to discuss which camp works into your family’s schedule and make arrangements very soon.

Here is a glance at your options, described by The Players:

July 5 – 7

Fairytales Forever

Ages 5-6

All princesses, knights, and magical creatures are invited! Come explore with music, games, and creative storytelling. All you need is your imagination!

– – –

July 10 – 14

Acting Up!

Ages 6 – 9

A week of exploring the wonderful world of acting, where you can dip your toes into a veritable smorgasbord of topics, such as improv, stage combat, and more!

– – –

July 17 – 21

Acting Out!

Ages 8 – 11

Dynamic exploration of the wonderful world of acting for the stage and screen is available during this drama camp. The Players invites kids to, bring their affinity for acting, their love of play, and join in making new friends.

– – –

July 24 – 28

Beauty & The Beast

Ages 6 – 9

It’s a tale as old as time! The heart wants, what the heart wants. Drama campers will spend their week exploring this beautiful story through song and dance.

– – –

July 31 – August 4

Musical Theatre Mayhem

Ages 8-11

It’s all things musical theatre! Individual songs, group numbers, dance, and scene work…from Golden Age to Contemporary Broadway!

– – – –

Aug. 7 – 11

Teen Shakespeare Camp

Ages 13-18

The perfect setting for an introduction to The Bard! Students attending this camp will be guided through voice and text word, scene study, all culminating in a final showcase performance.

~ ~ ~ ~

Seattle Shakespeare Company at

Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA)

July 10 – 14

Ages 11 – 15

ECA is partnering with Seattle Shakespeare Company for this summer drama camp.

Students will dive into one of Shakespeare’s most famous plays, reading scenes, honing their acting skills, and learning improv games. They will also practice stage combat to bring the duels of this play into reality.

The week will culminate in a showcase of scenes and stage fighting for family and friends.

For questions about this camp, including registration details, contact ECA’s director of programming, Gillian Jones at gillian@ec4arts.org or 425-275-9483.

— By Emily Hill

Emily Hill is the author of two novels and a short story collection. Emily is retired from a career in public information and news media relations. If you would like your event listed, or featured, in Artfully Edmonds, Emily invites you to contact her at myedmondsnews@gmail.com.