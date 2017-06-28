Artfully Edmonds: Summer season has begun for Edmonds-area stages

Whether you prefer summer theatre staged on the lawn, or want the flash of the stage lights and the curtain rising, there is a wide variety of venues and troupes to choose from around the greater Edmonds area this summer. Artfully Edmonds is leading this week’s column with upcoming highlights from the theatre scene, in and around Edmonds.

If there ever was a dreaded “Deadmonds” – it expired years ago. In its place are many delightful options for making summertime the thing of memories and tradition. Theatre camp options for kids and teens include Edmonds Center for the Arts, Ballyhoo, and Driftwood Players; all of whom are offering theatre training and long-term mentoring.

There are also main stage productions to look forward to this summer from The Phoenix Theatre and Driftwood Players; plus Marysville’s Red Curtain Foundation and theatre in the open spaces of Lynndale Park and Edmonds’ City Park.

Friday – Saturday

June 30 – July 1 at 7 p.m.

And Sunday, July 2 at 2 p.m.

Growing Up – A Cabaret

Directed by Shileah Corey

Ballyhood Theatre presents at

The Phoenix Theatre

9673 Firdale Ave.

“It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are – e. e. Cummings”

Coming off their success for The Spitfire Grill, Ballyhoo Theatre now presents Growing Up – A Cabaret.

According to director Shileah Corey, “This production will take audiences on a journey through the lives of young people and how they navigate the anxiety, discovery, joys and sorrows of growing up. Growing Up – A Cabaret is presented in a unique song and story style with original monologues delivered by performers aged 12-15, creating heartfelt performances.

Corey arranged and conceived Growing Up along with Erich Schleck.

Tickets are $7 and can be purchased at the door.

For more information about this production or getting your child into the Ballyhoo Theatre program contact: ballyhoo.theatre@gmail.com.

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday – Saturday

July 7 – 8 at 7 p.m.

And Sunday, July 9 at 2 p.m.

8th Annual Festival of Shorts

Produced by Diane Jamieson

The Driftwood Players at

Wade James Theatre

950 Main St.

“Festival of Shorts!!” Where the audiences have a say, on the play!

Summer is the time for theatre festivals – and Driftwood Players have delighted audiences for eight years now with the new work of playwrights – both new-to-the-scene and established.

Take in eight plays – in fast-action scene changes – as the work of each playwright is given its 15-minutes of fame. Yep! Just imagine the back stage pandemonium as local actors do double duty, directors keep everything under control, and the audience is invited to vote on their “best of the best” and compare those results with the judge’s selections.

What is fascinating, from a theatre buff perspective, is the surprise of which “shorts” will be written as farce, and which as drama. Here’s this year’s roster of plays chosen to be presented on the boards of the Wade James Theatre.

Passing Lane by Steven D. Miller, Duluth, GA

Spare Change of Strange Angels by Cayenne Douglass, New York, NY

Good Ol’ Mom and Dad by Eric Bischoff, Seattle

Lover’s Leap by Ken Levine, Los Angeles, CA

Wheelchair Chicken by Jason Cannon, Sarasota, FL

Did you Find Everything OK? By Nicole L. V. Mullis, Battle Creek, MI

Comfort Zones by Mark Rigney, Evansville, IN

The Nurse by Philip W. Hall, New York, NY

This is theatre excitement! Artfully Edmonds can hardly wait! Get your tickets now at The Players ticket link.

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday – Saturday

July 21 – 22

8 p.m.

Damien Anto: Master Thief

Red Curtain Arts Center (RCF)

9315 State Ave. #J, Marysville

The same playwrights that brought Santa Claus Conquers the Martians to the RCF stage last winter will soon present Damien Anto: Master Thief, a live-radio play.

When Edmonds stages are between productions, Artfully Edmonds heads toward this jewel of a theatre.

For tickets and more information about RCF programs and productions, contact the Red Curtain Foundation box office at 360.322.7402.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sunday, July 9

3 p.m.

Much Ado About Nothing

Shakespeare ~ Summer concerts in City Park

3rd Avenue at Pine Street

This Shakespeare comedy features the bantering of two of his cleverest characters. For Beatrice and Benedick love is a game of wits played with guarded hearts. Yet everyone can see they’re meant for each other. Newly engaged Hero and Claudio conspire to trick the pair into admitting their affections and falling for each other. But schemes are afoot to ruin everyone’s happiness through dire accusations. Will love win out in the end? Maybe – maybe not. You’ll have to take up our invitation to attend this production by troupe, Wooden O.

The line-up for Concerts in the City Park are available at this link.

This production is also being offered later in July by the City of Lynnwood:

– – – –

Wednesday/ Thursday

July 19/ July 20

7 p.m.

Much Ado About Nothing

Shakespeare in the Park

Lynndale Park

18827 72nd Ave. W.

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday – Saturday

July 21 – 30

8 p.m.

For Better

by Eric Coble

Phoenix Theatre

9673 Firdale Ave.

Now, in this plugged-in world of email, text messaging and camera phones, does a bride and groom really need to be in the same country to go on a honeymoon?

Karen and Max would like to get married. The dilemma is whether or not their jobs will let them be in the same city at the same time.

So hip! This is a romantic comedy for the digital age.

Tickets are available at this TPT ticket link.

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday, June 30

Dance! It’s wild fun!

The Verve Ballroom

19820 40th Ave. W., Lynnwood

8 p.m. Lessons

9 p.m. Dance Party

They’re still dancing at The Verve Ballroom following last week’s jam-packed dance party. We think it’s going to be the best fun because the emphasis – and playlist – curated by Hall of Fame deejay Terry West – is on several wildly popular ballroom dance styles.

Information about the dance parties for you, your partner, your group of friends? Call 425-640-3070 and ask to speak with dance instructor and The Verve co-owner, Alexandria Hawkins.

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday, June 30

9 p.m.

Killer Rabbit

Engels Pub

113 5th Ave. S.

Band members Jim Bailey, Greg Youtsey and Chris Tussing will be rocking Engels Pub this Friday night. Because. . . rock is what Killer Rabbits do!

~ ~ ~ ~

Tuesday, July 4

An Edmonds-Kind-Of-Fourth!

Simply plug in “Edmonds Kind of Fourth 2017” into the My Edmonds News search bar or click this link and an awe-inspiring array of hometown fun for the Fourth will come up – clickable! – for those on the go!

The feature that caught the eye of Artfully Edmonds covers the exciting story of Max Ferrer. Read this youngster’s story here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Thursday, July 6

Exhibit Opens

Cascadia Art Museum (CAM)

190 Sunset Ave.

CAM exhibit curator David F. Martin has selected Paul Morgan Gustin (1886 – 1974) as the subject of the art museum’s focus on Pacific Northwest art.

Gustin, a painter/etcher born at Ft. Vancouver, Wash., was raised in Denver, Colorado where he studied with Jean Manheim (1863-1945).

When Gustin returned to Seattle in 1906 his inspiration was the majestic beauty of the Northwest landscape and its ever-changing atmospheric weather conditions became his inspiration, with a focus on Mount Rainier.

His local mural commissions include Roosevelt High School, Washington State University and University of Washington, Suzzullo Library.

Gustin’s work is in the permanent collections of Seattle Art Museum and the Henry Art Gallery (reference “From Lake Union to the Louvre: The Etchings of Paul Morgan Gustin”, Frye Art Museum, September 24, 2004 through January 2, 2005, catalogue by David F. Martin.)

Cascadia Art Museum invites you to become a member at this membership link.

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday, July 7

7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati Boychoir in concert with

Les Petits Chanteurs de Monaco

Trinity Lutheran Church.

6215 196th St. S.W.

For the first time in 25 years, the celebrated Cincinnati Boychoir Tour Choir will perform for Pacific Northwest audiences. In their return tour, the choir is bringing with them repertoire from Bach and Mozart to African-American Spirituals, historical gospel songs, and more.

As a special feature of the tour, the Cincinnati Boychoir will be joined by Les Petits Chanteurs de Monaco.

The Cincinnati Boychoir is one of the premiere professional boychoirs in the United States, maintaining a world-class performance level and the highest quality music education.

Program information is available by contacting Office@TrinityLutheranChurch.com

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday, July 7

8 p.m.

Kiki Valera and Cubache

North City Bistro

1520 NE 177th St.

Nothing adds spice and heat to an evening like Cuba’s Caribbean beat. And owner Ray Bloom, North City Bistro knows this.

Bloom has booked Kiki Valera and Cubache to appear at his hideaway for a lively night of Cubano Jazz next Friday.

Hint: At $15 tickets will go fast! Here’s your link.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, July 8

Saturday, Aug. 5

5 p.m.

Wine Walk by

Art Walk Edmonds

An art scene happening! There is simply no other way to describe this “in crowd” event. The best in select wines, the most arts-connected participants, crazy with elegance and style.

Tickets for the Wine Walk are available at this link.

~ ~ ~ ~

Tuesday, July 11

8 p.m.

Eva Ayllion ~ Peru

Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA)

410 4th Ave. N.

ECA event planners are bringing to Edmonds a rare opportunity to experience an electrifying performance by Eva Ayllion, many times over described as “the Tina Turner of Peru”, “a carnival of rhythm” (Los Angeles Times).

Our impression is that she is a sizzle of song and dance!

Here’s the independent ticket link to see this height of summer act!

~ ~ ~ ~

Teens + Friends

Tuesday, July 11

1:30 p.m.

This library sponsored event, an “envision” experience of sorts, would be perfect for BFFs who would have fun devising a dream board that recognizes past successes and facilitates seeing how to develop future aspirations.

Led by popular educator and long-time Edmonds resident, Paddy Eger, who encourages participation in this event with, “Get inspired! Envision your successes and accomplishments in school, sports, and other activities for the upcoming year. I will help you create your personal vision board or affirmation cards as a take-home reminder of your goals and dreams.”

Supplies and snacks provided are provided for this event. Space is limited; so please preregister by calling 425.771.1933 and specify the Paddy Eger Teen Program event on Tuesday, July 11.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sunday, July 16

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Edmonds in Bloom

Garden Tour

The Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour is celebrating its 22nd year as one of Edmonds’ most anticipated summer celebrations. A notable highlight of the summer season, the Garden Tour never disappoints.

Enjoy the hospitality of a select group of Edmonds’ most skilled gardeners; learn their secrets to creating botanical sanctuaries – all at your own pace.

The 2017 Garden Tour showcases five private gardens in the city of Edmonds. From a lavish new-construction garden to an older homestead, from a Northwest Asian-fusion oasis to an abundant collection of interconnected theme garden rooms, this year’s tour is filled with inspiration. In addition, we are honored to present the Chase Lake Elementary school garden – a refreshing new trend in education and gardening. This unique public/private partnership is one of the first in our area, and sure to be of interest.

This is a very well attended, much talked about, Edmonds centerpiece event. You will want to get your tickets as early as possible.

Ticket outlets include:

Bountiful Home, 122 4 th Ave. S.

Ave. S. Garden Gear, 102 5 th Ave. N.

Ave. N. Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St.

Sky Nursery, 18528 Aurora Ave. N.

– – – –

Garden Party

Celebrating the Garden Tour Volunteers

Wednesday, Aug. 2

7 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA)

410 4th Ave. N.

Volunteers of the Garden Tour will be honored and applauded for their efforts, along with Garden Tour hosts at the ECA on August 2. What an inducement to become a volunteer for next year’s Garden Tour!

The featured speaker for this event is Richie Steffen. Few people have a passion for plants or an excitement about gardening more than Richie. For the Elisabeth C. Miller Botanical Garden, Richie manages the development of the garden, programs and the rare plant collections.

Richie is currently president of the Northwest Horticultural Society, which Mrs. Miller founded, President of the Hardy Fern Foundation and a noted lecturer, writer and horticultural personality. Richie recently co-authored the Plant Lover’s Guide to Ferns.

— By Emily Hill

Emily Hill is the author of two novels and a short story collection. Emily is retired from a career in public information and news media relations. If you would like your event listed, or featured, in Artfully Edmonds, Emily invites you to contact her at myedmondsnews@gmail.com.