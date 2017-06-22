“Beauty of the Northwest” call to artists goes out from Gallery North

Registration is now open for Gallery North’s eighth annual invitational Beauty of the Northwest Show. This eagerly anticipated art exhibit will be on display from September 1-30.

Last year’s exhibit featured the work of 45 artists. Gallery North (401 Main St.) invites artists to enter their paintings or drawings depicting scenes or subjects representing the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. Accepted artwork will be on display and available for sale at Gallery North during the month of September.

Each artist may enter up to two pieces.

Artwork will be juried for acceptance by a panel with the selected work juried for awards by this year’s guest juror Charlene Collins Freeman.

Freeman is an award-winning artist who has exhibited her artwork in many national and international competitions. She is a signature member of the Northwest Watercolor Society and a Member of Women Painters of Washington.

Artists may register for the 2017 Beauty of the Northwest Show through Thursday, August 10 by going to the Gallery North website. However, to have their work considered for the 2017 Beauty of the Northwest poster, artists must submit their work on or before Sunday, July 9.