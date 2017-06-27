Bike2Health to count cyclists in Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds through June 29

Work on the Bike2Health project in Lynnwood, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace is continuing this week with bicycle counts.

The Bike2Health program seeks to connect major bicycle routes in the three cities by adding 11 missing links to the region’s bicycle network.

The counts will help project officials understand how many people currently ride bikes in the streets where the routes will be located. The cities will also conduct counts after construction is complete to determine how the new routes affect ridership. These counts will occur quarterly until September 2017. The next round of bicycle counts is scheduled for June 27–29 at the following locations:

76th Avenue West & Olympic View Drive – Edmonds

9th Avenue South & Walnut Street – Edmonds

76th Avenue West & 212th Street Southwest – Edmonds/Lynnwood

52nd Avenue West & 212th Street Southwest – Lynnwood

200th Street Southwest & 48th Avenue West – Lynnwood

68th Avenue West & 200th Street Southwest – Lynnwood

56th Avenue West & 230th Street Southwest – Mountlake Terrace

80th Avenue West & 224th Street Southwest – Edmonds

For more information and to see pictures of this project visit the project website.