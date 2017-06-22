Cathy Baylor holds campaign kick-off event for School Board Director 4 position

School Board candidate Cathy Baylor held her campaign kickoff on Thursday afternoon with friends and family during an outdoor barbecue at North Lynnwood Park.

Lisa Utter, a former Lynnwood City Councilmember, introduced Baylor. They met during Utter’s time on council when Baylor was on the library board, which was over 15 years ago. Utter said during all that time, Baylor has been a person who is “passionate about education.”

Baylor is a piano teacher and a long-time volunteer in the district. She said if she is elected as a school board member, she will advocate for arts education as well as push for a more multicultural curriculum where it is possible. For example, she would like to see different social studies materials so that several cultures are represented in the curriculum.

She said she will also work to retain good teachers.

“I’ve worked side by side with so many teachers, and they don’t get paid what they deserve,” she said.

Baylor has two opponents, Deborah Kilgore and Cindy Sackett. Susan Phillips currently holds the position and is not seeking re-election.

–Story and photos by Natalie Covate