City of Edmonds hires new animal control/ordinance enforcement officer

Starting June 19, the City of Edmonds will have a new animal control/ordinance enforcement officer.

Officer Jessica (Jessi) Gilginas will join Officer Tabatha Shoemake in responding to animal control issues such as dog bites and stray or injured animals. They are also responsible for patrolling the city and enforcing all parking violations, as well as addressing certain city ordinance violations, such as abandoned vehicles and illegal dumping.

Gilginas comes to Edmonds from the Everett Animal Control and she recently completed the Animal Control Academy at the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Center.

Originally from Michigan, Gilginas served six years as a reservist in the Army National Guard and also worked with the U.S. Forest Service and PAWS.

The hiring of an additional part-time parking enforcement officer is in progress, according to Edmonds Police Sgt. Josh McClure.