    Court is in session for local fifth graders at annual Law Day event

    79
    0
    1 of 11
    Left, Isabella Ortega, a student at St. Pius School in Mountlake Terrace, and right, Kevin Hulbert of Lynnwood's Meadowdale Elementary are judges during a mock trial with South District Court Pro Tem Judge Kimberlee Walker Olsen, center, assisting.
    Students prepare to start the trial as private practice attorneys (standing, from left) Cassidy Bernardo and Paul Grass look on.
    St. Pius student Taylor Kenaston reads her opening statement, with attorney Paul Grass ready to assist.
    Nicky Weber from Edmonds' Sherwood Elementary plays the role of defendant in a shoplifting case.
    Private practice attorney Jason Lantz discusses the deliberation process with student jurors.
    Sherwood Elementary's Alyssa Ditto and Nixon Clark take their turn as judges.
    Law Day was a family affair for the Cusimano family: Jeri, at far right, was one of the originators of the Law Day Program 31 years ago. Her daughter Jina, center, currently works as a South District court clerk and granddaughter Aime, left, volunteered during the event.
    From left, Washington State Patrol Troopers Breanna Binion and Mike McGee, with Lt. Chris Caiolo, field questions about their jobs.
    Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brandon McCullar's demonstration with K-9 Luuk delighted students. Looking on is K-9 officer Jacob Shorthill of the Lynnwood Police Department.
    Members of the DUI and Target Zero Task Force watch as Lynnwood Elementary teachers try their hand at walking a straight line while wearing special glasses aimed at simulating being under the influence.
    Students gape at the remains of a car wrecked during a DUI crash. Amazingly, the driver survived.

    From serving in a mock trial as jurors, judges and attorneys to observing K-9 demonstrations and the effects of driving under the influence, local fifth graders had their day in court — literally — on Friday.

    The occasion was the annual Law Day celebration at Snohomish County District Court’s South Division, located just south of Edmonds Community College on 68th Avenue West.

    Now in its 31st year, Law Day was founded when several South Division court employees approached Lynnwood attorney Paul Hanson about “doing a little presentation in front of some students,” recalled former South Division Court Administrator Jeri Cusimano, who comes back each year to observe the event even though she is retired.

    “I just love it,” said Cusimano, who lives in Edmonds.

    In fact, Friday’s Law Day was a family affair for Cusimano, as her daughter, Lynnwood resident Jina Cusimano, also works as a court clerk in South Division, and her granddaughter Aime — Jina Cusimano’s daughter — was volunteering at the event.

    From its humble beginnings with about 60 fifth graders, Law Day has grown to serve around 1,000 students annually, Jeri Cusimano said.

    The goal of Law Day is to commemorate, educate and celebrate the U.S. legal system. To accommodate Friday’s group of students from 14 schools in Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, the court’s trial calendar was cleared so that attendees could rotate through four separate presentations, each held in a courtroom.

    Under the direction of Paul Hanson — with help from a group of local attorneys and judges — students participated in a mock trial, acting as prosecuting and defense attorneys, judges and even jurors who got to deliberate the fate of a shoplifting suspect.

    Attendees also heard from Washington State Patrol troopers about what it’s like to be a law enforcement officer, and saw a demonstration from K-9 dogs and their handlers, put on by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and Lynnwood Police Department.

    Students and teachers also attempted to walk a straight line while looking through special glasses aimed at replicating the effects of excessive alcohol consumption. And they were able to see first-hand the mangled remains of a car that had been in a DUI crash.

    — Story and photos by Teresa Wippel

     

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here