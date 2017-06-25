Door-to-door peddlers and door hangers: What’s legal, what’s not

While there are laws that regulate solicitors who come to your home selling products or services, there is no law against someone leaving a door hanger behind — even if you worry that if it’s left on your front for a long period of time, it signals that you are out of town.

That was the word from Edmonds Police Chief Al Compaan, who addressed the topic before the Edmonds City Council at its June 20 business meeting.

City Council President Tom Mesaros invited Compaan and City Clerk Scott Passey to address the issue after councilmembers received an email complaint from a citizen about a door hanger left at a home while the resident was on vacation. The resident believed that having the door hanger left on the door played a role in the home being burglarized.

Passey oversees the licensing of peddlers and solicitors in Edmonds, and explained the city has a two-tiered licensing process: A primary license for the soliciting company or organization itself and a license for associated solicitors working for the primary licensee. Tax-exempt charitable, non-profit and religious organizations don’t have to have a solicitor’s license, he explained.

Application information is forwarded to the Edmonds Police Department, which does a background check on the applicants. Based on the result, the application is either approved or denied.

The city currently has only six total licensed solicitors, ranging from tree services to pavers to insurance companies to one that deals in security products, Passey said. Approved hours for solicitation are 9 a.m. and 8 p.m., and solicitors are not supposed to approach places where signs are posted that say no soliciting or peddling. Licensees are required to carry their license with them and required to produce it if asked by the police or by a citizen, Passey added.

“Citizens should feel empowered to ask a solicitor if they have a iicense and want to see their license,” Passey said. If a solicitor isn’t in compliance, there is a process for revoking licenses, which doesn’t happen very often, he said.

Police Chief Al Compaan said his department does receive complaints from residents who have concerns regarding people who are selling something or asking for money. An officer will respond, and that solicitor will be contacted if he or she can be located in the neighborhood. “We will ask to see their licenses and try to find out what their activities are and if they are in compliance,” Compaan said.

“There are also times when we get calls about folks leaving door hangers on the residence,” Compaan said. “That is legal.” It’s not legal to be leaving things around a residence “that can be blown about by the wind, because then it becomes a littering issue,” he said.

The police department’s suggestion regarding door hangers or any other material left outside your home: If you know and trust your neighbors, let them know that you’ll be out of town “and to keep on eye open for packages, for newspapers, for door hangers so that they can pick those things up so it doesn’t look like a red flag that you’re out of town,” he said.

At the same time, if a resident has concerns about someone coming to the front door trying to sell things, call police, Compaan said.

“If there’s a question, we’d much rather have people call and have an officer come up than to find out later on in the day or the next day that I wished I would have called because there’s a burglary going on across the street,” the police chief said.

Compaan said the department doesn’t receive a lot of complaints but there is probably more activity than is reported to police. “If it’s a repeated violation, we’ll issue a citation,” he said. “If it’s a one-time violation and they aren’t aware of what the ordinance is, we’ll do the education piece” and direct them to the City Clerk’s office for a license, the police chief said.

In some cases, solicitors may have a license for a nearby city such as Lynnwood or Shoreline, and not realize they had entered the Edmonds city limits, Compaan said.

A citation for violating the solicitors rules is a misdemeanor offense with the penalty determined by the Edmonds Municipal Court judge.

Following the presentation, Councilmember Dave Teitzel raised the issue of political candidates going door to door with campaign literature, noting that when he ran for office he was, essentially, soliciting.

“I could have been Joe Blow casing out someone’s house, pretending to be a candidate,” Teitzel said. “Should we consider controlling that in some way?”

Compaan said restrictions on candidate door belling could result in First Amendment issues, noting there is an exception in the ordinance for candidate materials. “I think we have to tread very carefully when we are trying to put restrictions on people running for public office,” he said.

Teitzel then asked if candidates should be required to register before going door to door.

“I would concur with the (police) chief’s thoughts that First Amendment implications are present there,” replied City Attorney Jeff Taraday. “Supporters of a candidate have the same First Amendment rights to door knock as the candidate him or herself does.”

“I just think that would be a very fraught thing to try to distinguish between someone who’s legitimately out seeking public political support and someone who’s not,” Taraday added.