Draft Environmental Impact Statement for Edmonds Hwy 99 plan now available for comment

The public is invited to comment June 2-July 3 on the just-released draft Environmental impact Statement for the proposed Subarea Plan for the stretch of Highway 99 that runs through Edmonds.

According to a city announcement Thursday, the purpose of the EIS is “to ensure the public and decision-makers consider the potential environmental effects of the proposed Subarea Plan.”

Click here to review the EIS and learn how to submit written comments.

The proposed Edmonds Highway 99 plan identifies the constraints and opportunities for land use, transportation and economic development, and provides an overview of three alternative scenarios for development. It also includes implementation strategies, policy recommendations and action steps.

The City of Edmonds will hold an open house on the draft EIS in the Brackett Room at City Hall from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, followed by a public meeting in City Council Chambers beginning at 7 p.m.

All are welcome to attend the meeting and provide comments.