Edmonds’ Andre Kajlich becomes first hand cyclist to complete Race Across America

Last month, My Edmonds News ran the inspiring story of Edmonds’ Andre’ Kajlich, a triathlete, ultra distance racer-swimmer-cyclist, and double amputee who, after several prior attempts, qualified this year to compete in the Race Across America (RAAM).

Thirty percent longer than the Tour de France and billed as “the world’s toughest bicycle race,” the RAAM is arguably the ultimate endurance fest, where competitors race more than 3,000 miles coast-to-coast, climb 170,000 feet and cross 12 states. And it’s not just the distance, it’s the intensity. Race rules specify that competitors must complete the course in 12 days or fewer. That means eating while you roll, and sleeping — well, not much. Half typically drop out before the end. Since its inception in 1982, the race had never been completed by a solo hand-cyclist.

Until now.

On June 13, Kajlich left the pier in Oceanside, Calif., heading east. Twelve days later, on June 26, physically exhausted but emotionally elated, he crossed the finish line at the Annapolis, Maryland City Dock to a champagne shower and a throng of cheering family, friends and supporters. He completed the 3,140 miles with almost eight hours to spare, finishing in 12 days, 16 hours and 18 minutes and will go down in the record books as the first hand-cyclist to complete this event in its 35-year history.

Along the way, on June 16, Kajlich celebrated his 38th birthday.

“I can’t think of a better way to mark my birthday,” he said in the weeks leading up to the race. “Doing this makes me feel so alive. I’m such a lucky guy.”

— By Larry Vogel