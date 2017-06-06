Edmonds artist Lynn Hanson’s show ‘Sense of Place, Denmark’ now at library

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission invites the public to view Edmonds artist Lynn Hanson’s show, “Sense of Place, Denmark” at the Edmonds Library now through July 28.

“As a child, I was transfixed looking at pictures in my favorite book, East of the Sun, West of the Moon,” says Hanson of the inspiration for her show. “[The book’s illustrations] are by Danish artist, Kay Nielsen…[which] began my imaginings of Denmark. I thought it would be fun to create a series of paintings based on my young imagination of what this little country in another part of the world might be like.”

Hanson is a contemporary mixed media painter, who, with her husband Robert Gutcheck, is the co-president of Art Walk Edmonds. They are also involved with the Edmonds Wine Walk, the newly formed Edmonds Mural Project, as well as commissioners with the Lynnwood Arts Commission.

Hanson’s works have been exhibited in San Diego, Los Angeles, Oxford University in England, and at multiple venues in the Seattle metropolitan area since moving to Edmonds in 2003. She was awarded a scholarship to the San Francisco Art Institute, graduating in 2005 with a BFA painting. Owner of LYNN HANSON GALLERY, located in the Pioneer Square Art District in Seattle, her gallery represents more than 20 contemporary artists from mainly the Northwest, but also from Chicago, Kentucky and Philadelphia.

Edmonds Library hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. For information about Lynn Hanson Gallery go to www.lynnhansongallery.com. For more information about the Edmonds Arts Commission, visit www.edmondsartscommission.org,