Edmonds Arts Commission announces full line-up of free summer concerts

The Edmonds Arts Commission will present a summer of free concerts in the park this summer, on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays in July and August. The series offers something for all ages and musical tastes, from traditional folk, pop and jazz music to Shakespeare and some clowning around for the kids.

Sponsors of 2017 Summer Concerts are Lynnwood Honda, Acura of Lynnwood and The Hazel Miller Foundation. A complete calendar can be found at www.edmondswa.gov/summer-concerts.html

City Park, 3rd Avenue and Pine Street, Sundays 3-4 p.m. Concerts cancelled at 2:30 p.m. in case of rain.

July 9, Wooden O and Seattle Shakespeare Co, Much Ado About Nothing

Shakespeare’s screwball comedy kicks off the summer concert series this year. Crazy schemes are afoot to ruin everyone’s happiness through dire accusations. Will love win out in the end? Directed by Jon Kretzu. (NOTE: performance is 3-4:45 pm).

July 16, East-West International Project

Founded by Artistic Director and accordion virtuoso Sergei Teleshev, the East-West International Project brings together musicians with different musical backgrounds and traditions for a unique sound. Sergei Teleshev on accordion, Sean Peterson on bass and vocalists Galina Kaluzhina and Viktoriya Hewitt.

July 23, Good Co Electro Swing Band

Good Co Electro Swing Band combines the speakeasy flapper sound of the 1920s and gypsy jazz guitar riffs with the funky beat and electric sound of today’s dance music. Electro Swing makes for the best dance party music this side of the 20th century.

July 30, The Music of “Four”

The union of these four musicians gave rise to contemporary American roots and Americana Folk Rock music, inspired by some of Rock and Jazz greats. The band features Steve Stusser on guitar, ukulele and vocals; Burnie Nitro on electric bass, harmonica and vocals; Doug McIntosh on drums; and songwriter Rick Ravenscroft on acoustic guitar and vocals.

Aug. 6, Steel Magic Northwest Steel Drum Youth and Adult Bands

A South Snohomish/North King County music program founded by Gary Gibson, Steel Magic Northwest’s mission is “to teach music, teamwork, leadership, and other important life skills, and to build community through the context of the modern steel orchestra.” The youth and adult bands perform together on the same stage in this fun summer concert.

Aug. 13, 85th Street Big Band

A 20-piece Big Band orchestra under the direction of vocalist Amy Arthur, the 85th Street Big Band plays favorites from the 1930s, ‘40s, and ‘50s, as well as some Blues, including tunes made famous by Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman and Nat King Cole, among others.

Aug 20, The Debutones

The Debutones play an eclectic blend of country, folk, and bluegrass music, featuring tight harmony singing and great instrumental accompaniment. Fronted by vocalists Debby Nagusky and Don Share, the band includes Greg Glassman on vocals and bass, Julian Smedley on vocals and violin, and Bob Knetzger on Dobro and banjo.

Hazel Miller Plaza Lunch Time Concerts, 5th Avenue South & Maple Street, Tuesdays noon-1 p.m. Concerts take place rain or shine.

July 18, Leapin’ Louie Cowboy Comedy Show

David Lichtenstein’s Leapin’ Louie is a western comedy show featuring lots of physical comedy, trick roping, fancy whip cracking, juggling, unicycling and new vaudeville and alternative circus performance.

July 25, Kelly Shirey & Co

Kelly’s music is best described as down home acoustic rock mixed with a bit of blues and modern pop. Performances include a selection of his original songs and cover songs by artists such as Avett Brothers, Ryan Adams, Lorde, The Beatles, Damien Rice, Iron and Wine, Jack Johnson, and countless others. Kelly is joined by musicians Jake Sand and Jessie Sinclair-Nixon.

Aug 1, Arturo Rodriguez and His Rhythm Ambassadors

Rhythm Ambassadors’ Blues, Jazz and World Music mission is to act as cultural emissaries for students of all ages and communities by facilitating historical and cultural awareness through the language of music and dance.

Aug 8, Roberto the Magnificent

Captivating audiences for more than two decades, Edmonds’ own Robert Stuverud (a.k.a. Roberto the Magnificent) juggling and comedy show is recognized as one of the nation’s unique variety acts throughout the country.

Aug 15, Kalani Kahaialii Hawaiian Music

Enjoy the traditional music of the islands and celebrate the richness of living “aloha.”

Aug 22, Ed Hartman Marimba

Ed Hartman has recorded and performed with numerous bands and orchestras, including Tingstad and Rumbel, Tickle Tune Typhoon, and Ellipsis. He has written articles, sheet music and books about music for Olympic Publications and C. Alan Publications, and his albums “The River”, “Northwest Passage”, and “Marimbells of Christmas” have received national critical acclaim.

Hazel Miller Plaza Evening Concerts, 5th Avenue South & Maple Street, Thursdays 5-6:30 p.m. Concerts take place rain or shine.

July 20, Mark Lewis Jazz Quartet

Gig Harbor native Mark Lewis is a well-traveled alto saxophonist and flutist who has created a large body of jazz music over the past four decades. He’s been a part of jazz scenes from Seattle and San Francisco to Rotterdam and Paris. His new album, “The New York Session,” features piano legend George Cables, veteran bassist Essiet Essiet, and drummer Victor Lewis.

July 27, CD Woodbury Blues Trio

Internationally recognized rising star of the Pacific NW Blues scene with his work as singer, songwriter, and guitarist, CD Woodbury brings his contemporary blues, roots music, rhythm & blues, jazz, and New Orleans influenced music with his newly formed trio to Edmonds. Featuring Don Montana on drums and bassist Patrick McDanel.

Aug. 3, African All Stars

A popular festival band, The African All Star’s repertoire includes Hi-life, Soukous, Juju, Calypso, and Reggae and highlights the language, culture and art of many African countries.

Aug. 10, Jessica Lynne Contemporary Country

A native of Haslev, Denmark, Jessica Lynne, now a resident of Seattle, is a rising country star and one of London Tone Music’s most successful artists. She had a televised audition for The Voice in 2014 and has opened for Keith Anderson, Lady Antebellum and Tim McGraw.

Aug. 17, Mariachi Fiesta Mexicana

Mariachi is a regional Mexican folk music played on string instruments originally called “Son Jaliscience,” that evolved in the twentieth century to include brass instruments and incorporating other musical styles such as Polka and the waltz we are familiar with today. Mariachi Fiesta Mexicana was formed in 1988 and is led by Paco Garay. Based in Seattle, the band has played to thousands of people over the years, from private gatherings to large public festivals.

Aug. 24, 20/20 A Cappella Group

20/20 is an all-male quintet based out of Ellensburg with a fresh approach to modern music and A Capella. They have an EP, titled “Cover Art,” and are a popular performance group throughout the region.