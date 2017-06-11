Edmonds Arts Festival 2017 kicks off with gala juried awards reception

1 of 11

In a first for the venerable Edmonds Arts Festival, the winners of this year’s juried art awards were formally honored Sunday evening in an awards ceremony. More than 200 attendees turned out to join in the festivities, and it is clear that anticipation is building for this weekend’s festival.

“This is a new event for the Arts Festival,” said Diane Cutts, president of the Edmonds Arts Festival Association. “Tonight we pay tribute to the artists from throughout the Northwest whose art was accepted for display and sale in the Juried Galleries during the Festival, and sponsors who made these entries possible. It was a daunting job for the jurors, who ultimately chose 560 pieces out of the more than 1,000 submitted.”

Also honored during the event were six Edmonds Community College student artists who created original artwork celebrating the theme of this year’s festival, the art of Vincent van Gogh.

The juried art will be on display in three galleries inside the Frances Anderson Center during the festival.

“Every piece will be for sale during this weekend’s Edmonds Arts Festival,” added Cutts. “The art displayed in the galleries is all original, unique, high-quality and affordable, and offers a great opportunity to expand or begin your personal art collection.

The 2017 Edmonds Arts Festival runs Friday through Sunday. More information is available at the Arts Festival website and the Arts Festival Facebook page.



— Story and photos by Larry Vogel