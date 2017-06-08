The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation exhibits art by foundation scholarship artist

Selected artworks by the 2017 Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation (EAFF) Scholarship artist, Katie Childs, will be on exhibit in the Edmonds Art Commission display case at the Frances Anderson Center (700 Main St.) Wednesday, June 14 through July 28.

Katie grew up in Edmonds and attended Meadowdale High School where she received academic honors and specialized in film studies.

She first won an Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation Scholarship in 2013 and with the assistance from that EAFF Scholarship, transferred from community college to Central Washington University (CWU). Katie graduates this month with a BA in History and two minors in Studio Art and Museum Studies.

During her CWU career Katie learned how to use stippling with pen and ink and fell in love with the technique. Students may re-apply for an EAFF scholarship each year that they remain in a visual arts curriculum and Katie applied for her 2017 EAFF scholarship, winning based on her achievements in pointillism.

In granting this year’s scholarship the EAFF says of Katie, “Both in her schoolwork and in her art, Katie has always had a love of understanding the world around her and she found that stippling was an excellent exercise in discerning and depicting details in natural forms.”

Katie is currently working at the Pacific Science Center on the Chinese Ceramic Warriors exhibit, and is an interpretation volunteer for the Seattle Aquarium and Woodland Park Zoo. She eventually hopes to work in Science and Conservation Education.

– – – –

Funding for EAFF scholarships are made possible through the support of volunteers, patrons of the arts, and visitors to the annual Edmonds Arts Festival.

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation annually provides post-secondary education visual arts scholarships to outstanding students, age 17 or older, who currently have a permanent address within the Edmonds School District. Applicants must be pursuing full time post-secondary education in the visual arts at an accredited art school, college or university, and must have graduated from high school by August of the year of application. The EAFF Scholarship Committee selects students based on a review of applications, individual interviews and portfolio presentations.

For complete information regarding the EAFF Scholarship program, go to: www.eaffoundation.org/programs/scholarships/ . For information about The Edmonds Arts Commission, go to www.edmondsartscommission.org .