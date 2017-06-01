Edmonds Arts Festival selects 2017 poster art

A vibrant original watercolor painting titled “Edmonds Fishing Pier,” by long-time Edmonds Artist Pamela Harold, was chosen to represent the 2017 Edmonds Arts Festival. The painting is an iconic Edmonds scene that depicts sailboats at the Edmonds Marina with the public fishing pier in the background.

The Edmonds Arts Festival poster artist in 1999, Harold was chosen again this year to paint for the Arts Festival’s 60th anniversary year. This is the first time the festival has selected an artist twice to paint a poster. Because of this significant anniversary, the festival wanted to honor Harold’s dedication and long-time influence in the Edmonds arts community, her commitment to provide arts exploration and education to all ages, and her continued support of the Festival and Foundation. The poster will be for sale throughout the event.

Harold is a noted watercolor artist, teacher, and lecturer. She was born in Canada and taught art in elementary and middle schools in Vancouver, B.C. She traveled and hitch-hiked for five months throughout Europe and lived in Nova Scotia, where she taught watercolor painting. Since moving to Edmonds, Harold has taught watercolor painting and lectured on illustrating travel journals.

With her impressive credentials, she was selected as the Edmonds Arts Festival Juror for the Student Art Exhibit in 2008 and for Miniature Art in 2009. In 2012, Harold was invited to exhibit her paintings as the Festival’s Featured Artist and will exhibit her work again this year in the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation Gallery in the Anderson Center.