Following up an announcement earlier this spring that Edmonds Boy Scout Troop 312 was named Puget Sound District Troop of the Year, Edmonds-based Cub Scout Pack 331 has been awarded Puget Sound District Pack of the Year. In addition, Pack 331 Cubmaster Tim Hecox was also named Puget Sound District Cubmaster of the Year.

Pack 331 meets the fourth Thursday of each month at Edmonds Methodist Church.