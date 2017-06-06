Edmonds CC to celebrate its 50th commencement ceremony June 9

1 of 2

Edmonds Community College will celebrate its 50th annual Commencement ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, at XFINITY Arena in Everett.

“We honor and applaud the hard work, talent, and persistence of our graduates as they begin to realize their unlimited potential,” Edmonds CC President Dr. Jean Hernandez said. “This achievement is a milestone on the path of their journey of lifelong learning. We know that this is only the beginning for our graduates and anticipate that their success will blaze a trail for future Edmonds CC students.”

In 2016-17, Edmonds CC awarded 1,843 degrees, certificates, diplomas, and GEDs. The youngest graduate is 17, and the oldest is 70.

This year’s student commencement speakers are Naji Ali, 23, and Barbara Wulff, 42.

Naji Ali

When Ali immigrated to the U.S. from Syria in 2013, he and his family had only $600 between the six of them – his father, mother, brothers, and sister. It was a long journey for 19-year-old Ali, a Syrian-born Palestinian refugee. He left his lifelong home in Syria, having never seen Palestine, and headed to a country vastly different from his own.

Ali grew up in Syria’s Yarmouk Camp, a Palestinian refugee camp in the capital city of Damascus. As you walk the streets of Damascus, one of the oldest capital cities still in existence, you will smell jasmine in the air, he said, and the camp, his home, is more like a city. The hospitality and generosity of the Syrian people made an impact on Ali, and he looks back fondly and with admiration on the city and the people who gave him and his family refuge.

When a Syrian army airstrike took place close to Ali’s home in 2013, his family decided it was time to leave Syria and come to the U.S. It was a difficult process, but all of his family members finally made it to Lynnwood, Wash. Ali arrived in the U.S. knowing only basic conversational English, like “hi” and “how are you?”.

He knew right away that he would need to learn English, and started taking English as A Second Language classes at Edmonds CC. Ali also began looking for a job to help him learn and improve his English and earn money for expenses. He has a strong work ethic, and was a young entrepreneur in Syria, working at the age of 14 in a scarf market, and then eventually, selling school supplies and stationery outside of his school.

Ali continued to take ESL classes and work, first at a restaurant and then at a retail store.

“Day after day, my English started getting better and better,” Ali said. “I continued with ESL, took placement tests, and I started taking college math classes and began my college journey.”

He also began working in the college’s International Student Services office and said it was a good opportunity for him to show others who Syrians really are.

“I wanted to be the reflection of Syria at this college,” Ali said. “I know I’m Palestinian. I’m proud to be Palestinian, but I can be a good reflection of Syria to change this idea of what it’s like. It’s not all about war and extremes.”

Ali has thought of Edmonds CC as his “safe zone.” He cherishes the experiences he’s had and the friendships he’s made at the college. At 23, Ali will be graduating with his Associate in Science degree in General Engineering, and is looking forward to transferring to University of Washington to study electrical engineering.

Ali’s advice to the graduating class, “Work harder than anybody else around you. If you have ambition, nothing will stop you. Your dream will break all the walls. Know who you are, and don’t apologize for it.”

Barbara Wulff

Barbara Wulff has always had a passion for learning, and believes education has the power to transform lives. She began her college journey as a senior in high school in 1993 through the Running Start program, which allows high school juniors and seniors to take college-level courses without paying tuition, and was the first student from her district to do so.

While it seemed like the transition from high school to college would be seamless for Wulff, life had other plans, making it challenging for her to stay in school. Over the years, she worked hard to support her young family as a single mom. Wulff’s hard work and determination paid off as she established herself in the business world, eventually becoming a project manager at Premera Blue Cross.

Through the company’s tuition assistance program, Wulff was able to return to the classroom. She took one or two online classes a year, working at her own pace, while maintaining family as her priority.

“School and education have always been very important to me, and I love learning” Wulff said, “and I also wanted to move forward in my career.”

After six successful years with Premera, Wulff was laid off. She looked into Edmonds CC’s Worker Retraining program and found a fit, saying, “It just fell into place.”

Edmonds CC had the classes Wulff was interested in and the support services she was looking for, like those at the college’s Career Action Center where she now works. Through the college’s Worker Retraining program, Wulff was able to enroll as a full-time college student for the first time in many years.

“I could finally go after what I’ve wanted for my whole adult life – to finally get my degree,” Wulff said.

Wulff said her success in the business world, up until her layoff, could be attributed to her open minded and inquisitive nature, and being a self-starter, lifetime learner, and problem solver. However, her combined skills and experience alone were not enough to make her competitive in the current job market. Without a degree, Wulff said she would not be able to move ahead in her career.

At 42, Wulff will be graduating with her Associate of Technical Arts in Business Management and a Project Management certificate. Wulff said the classes she has taken and connections she’s made have already enriched her life, and she’s excited to see how her degree will enhance her future career opportunities.

Wulff’s advice to the graduating class, “Seek out new perspectives, experiences, and ways of thinking. Increase your awareness of how you talk to yourself and how you listen to the world around you. Slow down, be present to the moments that make up your life, and surround yourself with people who challenge and inspire you.”

2016-17 graduating class, by the numbers:

1,843 degrees, certificates, diplomas, and GEDs

(1,479 without GED count included)

42 percent earned college transfer degrees (772 degrees)

38 percent earned career degrees or certificates (707 degrees and certificates)

20 percent completed GEDs or high school diplomas

(174 GEDs, plus 190 diplomas for a total of 364)

29 – average age of graduates

54 percent female

46 percent male

26 percent international students

70 – age of oldest graduate, Associate of Technical Arts – Nursery/Greenhouse Specialization and two horticultural certificates

17 – age of youngest graduate, Associate in Science: Track 1

Information based on May 2017 data.