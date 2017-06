The Edmonds Chamber Foundation is holding a Goodwill donation event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 with the goal of raising money to support scholarships at Edmonds Community College for art, nursing and business majors.

The donation event will be at the Edmonds Hero Ace Hardware (formerly IGA) at 550 5th Ave. S.

Donate your old clothes, shoes, small electronics, books, toys, accessories, household items, small furniture. There will also be bins for cash donations.