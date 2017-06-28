Edmonds City Council OKs resolution supporting Paris accord on climate change

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, June 27 meeting approves a resolution declaring the council’s support of environmental goals established in the Paris agreement on climate change.

The resolution states, in part, that the city council “rededicates itself to partnering with the city administration and Edmonds citizens to identify the benefits and costs of adopting policies and programs that promote the long-term goal of greenhouse gas emissions reduction while maximizing economic and social benefits of such action.”

A lengthy discussion preceded passage of the resolution, which had been drafted by Councilmembers Dave Teitzel and Diane Buckshnis. While all councilmembers said they supported the concept of the resolution, there were concerns that Councilmember Mike Nelson’s 12 amendments to the resolution were presented just prior to the council meeting. As a result, there wasn’t enough time for the council or the City of Edmonds administration to review them.

In the end, all of the amendments were approved and the resolution passed 5-1, with Councilmember Neil Tibbott voting no and Councilmember Buckshnis absent.

In addition, the council agreed — at the suggestion of Councilmember Kristiana Johnson — to send a copy of the final resolution to mayors and councilmembers of surrounding cities, as well as state and federal elected officials who represent Edmonds residents.

Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling announced at the June 5 City Council meeting that he has joined the Mayors National Climate Action Agenda — a group that includes nearly 250 U.S. mayors who are committed to taking action on climate change.

As part of its consent agenda Tuesday night, the council approved the following appointments: Anabel Hovig to the Edmonds Diversity Commission and Steven Lyon to the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.