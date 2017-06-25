Edmonds City Council Tuesday to consider resolution supporting Paris climate agreement

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, June 27 meeting is scheduled to consider passage of a resolution regarding environmental goals established in the Paris agreement on climate change.

The council agenda narrative speaking to the resolution, sponsored by Councilmembers Dave Teitzel and Diane Buckshnis, said that “global climate change is a reality and represents an ever-increasing threat to the health and well-being of citizens of Edmonds and beyond.”

Stating that the City of Edmonds has taken strong actions to locally address the causes of climate change, the statement noted the city’s “commitment and continued dedication to local policies that will arrest the rate of human-caused environmental pollution in our city and contribute directly to the environmental protection goals outlined in the Paris Climate Accord.”

Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling announced at the June 5 City Council meeting that he has joined the Mayors National Climate Action Agenda — a group that includes nearly 250 U.S. mayors who are committed to taking action on climate change.

The announcement came shortly after President Donald Trump’s controversial decision to withdraw from the Paris agreement.

The climate change resolution will be considered during the council’s brief business meeting, at 7 p.m. in the Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., which will be followed by committee meetings.

The council will meet prior to the business meeting — at 6:30 p.m. — to interview two people recommended appointees: Steven Lyon to the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee and Anabel Hovig to the Diversity Commission. Those appointments will then be on the council agenda for approval.

Here are the agenda items for committee meetings:

Parks, Planning, and Public Works Committee (Jury meeting room)

– Report of final construction costs for the Citywide CIPP Sewer Rehabilitation Project — Hwy 99 Pipe Rehabilitation Phase

– Presentation of a supplemental agreement with David Evans & Associates for the 76th Ave & 212th St. intersection improvements project

– An addendum to the South Snohomish County Historical Society’s lease with the city for the Carnegie Library building.

– Resolution of Intent to designate Highway 99 Subarea as a residential targeted area and to allow for a tax exemption for developers who provide low income housing in multifamily projects.

– Further discussion on a proposed noise ordinance that would exempt city projects from time restrictions.

Finance Committee (Council Chamber)

– Resolution of Intent to Designate Highway 99 Subarea as a Residential Targeted Area

– April Monthly Financial Report

Public Safety and Personnel Committee (Police training room)

No agenda items listed.

You can see the complete agenda here.