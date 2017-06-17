Edmonds Daybreakers to learn about Flying Heritage & Combat Museum June 20

Justin Spielmann of the Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum will be the guest speaker at the Tuesday, June 20 meeting of the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club.

Located at Paine Field, the museum hosts Paul G. Allen’s collection of rare military aircraft, tanks and other military treasures which comprises artifacts from Germany, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The Daybreakers Rotary meets at the Edmonds Anthony’s Beach Café starting at 7 a.m. Guests welcome. Breakfast is $15.