Edmonds Demo Garden to hold parade float-building event June 20

Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden is hosting a float building party for the Edmonds 4th of July Parade from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 20.

The activity will be in the education building at the Demo Garden. April Richardson will be helping interested volunteers who want to participate in building the Edmonds Demo Garden float (including birds, wildlife and native plants), decorations, costumes and masks.

Families, teens and adults who are supporters of the Demo Garden are needed.

A second building activity will be Thursday, June 22 from 6 -8 p.m.

See the group’s Facebook Page or call 425-771-8165 for more information

The Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden

is located at the Willow Creek Hatchery, 95 Pine St., northwest corner of Pine and State Route 104.

There is free parking on Pine Street or in the hatchery parking area for those with limited mobility.