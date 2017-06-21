Edmonds Demo Garden to host bee workshop June 24

The Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden will host a workshop on native bees this Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.. The speaker will be Evan Sugden, a bee expert from the University of Washington, who will share information in the classroom and then use the Demo Garden to help you get acquainted with the bees there.

Bees are amazingly diverse and essential for many aspects of life on Earth, and humans are dependent on them. But they are facing threatening challenges. How can we promote bees in a world striving for sustainability? You will learn about bee diversity in our area, its importance, and what you can do to give bees the habitat and protection they need. There will be a slide show and then a garden bee tour.

Sugden holds a bachelor of science degree in biology from the University of Utah and a Ph.D. in bee biology and biocontrol at University of Calfornia, Davis. He has been a traditional beekeeper and a solitary bee scientist and producer most of his life.

“In my private business I raise and study native bees and lecture about them,” he said. “I have been an instructor in the University of Washington system for 20 years, teaching entomology, ecology, and beekeeping.”

See the group’s Facebook Page or call 425-771-8165 for more information on this event.

The Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden

is located at the Willow Creek Hatchery, 95 Pine St., northwest corner of Pine and State Route 104.

There is free parking on Pine Street or in the hatchery parking area for those with limited mobility.