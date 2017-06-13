Edmonds Diversity Commission offering small grants for community programs

The City of Edmonds Diversity Commission has announced the first-ever application round for a new small grants program to fund community programs, events and/or activities that engage, educate or involve the Edmonds community in ways that promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

Local not-for-profit groups, agencies, organizations or individuals are encouraged to apply for small grants of up to $500.

While the Diversity Commission’s small grants program is intended to be an on-going, year-long program, since there are only six months left of this year, the commission is appropriating $1,000 for this first round of potential grant awards.

Grant applications may be submitted until 5 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2017 to Cindi Cruz, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds, WA 98020 or by email to cindi.cruz@edmondswa.gov. Questions regarding the process may also be sent to that email address.

“By leveraging the creativity and energy of local resources, we hope to extend the reach of the commission’s mission and program more broadly throughout our community,” said Diversity Commission Co-Chair Ed Dorame.

Grant applications will be reviewed by a subcommittee of the commission, which will provide recommendations at the August meeting, when grant award(s) will be made. Award recipients will be contacted as soon as possible to allow the recipients to proceed with the planning and production of their projects.

Eligibility criteria are as follows:

· Projects must fulfill one of the stated “Purposes of the Grants Program”

· Projects must be located or take place within the City of Edmonds or must be proven to directly engage the Edmonds community (if located beyond the city limits)

· Projects must not duplicate or supplant existing programs, events or activities

· While official non-profit status is not required, grant recipients may not be for-profit entities

· Applicants must demonstrate how any grant monies will leverage other cash or in-kind contributions

· Projects must be completed within six months upon approval of grant award

· Recipients must include acknowledgement of funding from the Edmonds Diversity Commission, including use of its logo, on all printed or electronic materials

Eligible types of projects include such things as:

· Speakers

· Films

· Discussion groups

· Readings

· Performance

· Community gatherings

· Installations

Funds may be used for the promotion and/or production of the project, but may not be used for salaries; permanent capital acquisitions; or food, drink, prizes or other giveaways.