Edmonds Diversity Commission recommends new member, continues interviews with city staff

From recommending appointment of a new member to planning a diversity-focused film festival later this year, the Edmonds Diversity Commission covered a wide range of topics during its June 7 meeting.

All commissioners were present, along with staff and six community members.

Chair Mario Brown took the opportunity to announce his resignation from the commission because he is moving out of the city limits. Members will meet on June 21 to discuss next steps and thanked him for his dedication. Brown, who had served as chair during the commission’s first full year, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and the community support that makes it possible for him “to be able to do anything during my time on this rock.”

Outstanding items or updates from the previous meeting included the announcement by Co-chair Ed Dorame that two members of Congress are taking up the issue that the Diversity Commission brought to the attention of our Washington delegation — removal of LGBTQ from the U.S. Census Bureau count in 2020.

The commission has forwarded to the Edmonds City Council its recommendation for appointment of Sarah Mixson to the open position. The council interview and vote will take place Tuesday, June 13.

The commission also discussed outreach to local high school students to participate in the campaign for a resolution from the city council to name an Indigenous People’s Day. Information about tribes indigenous to the Edmonds area (a study by the city) will be available through the Diversity Commission webpage soon.

Students from Lynnwood were very engaged in a similar process in their city last year, and Edmonds School District students are welcome to contact Commissioner Diana White if interested in participating here.

The commission agreed to fund the first round of a diversity-oriented program to provide small grants to other community organizations to co-sponsor events, with up to $1,000 available in 2017. The intent is to harness the power and enthusiasm of the local community and partner with local groups, agencies, organizations or individuals by providing funding to help make possible community programs, events and/or activities. The goal is to engage, educate or involve the Edmonds community in ways that promote diversity, equity and inclusion. Eligibility criteria and application information will be available on the City of Edmonds website by the end of June, with a short turnaround due date for submissions by July 24, 2017.

In addition, commission members held two more interviews with city officials — one with Police Chief Al Compaan and another with City Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Carrie Hite.

With regard to the police, similar to the demographics of Edmonds’ city government, the city’s 64 officers and staff do not yet reflect the demographics of the town, with only 12 percent people of color and 28 percent women. Police department diversity training policies are again similar to the city’s and only require completion once every five years. Chief Compaan did say he has begun to present his expectations of conduct very clearly to new recruits. The group did not specifically discuss the recent media attention regarding sexual harassment within the department.

In a separate interview, Director Hite discussed a strong commitment to reaching out to citizens where they live and creating public areas that reflect the needs and priorities in each neighborhood. She hopes to continue to participate in a city-wide commitment to service delivery that is appropriate to citizens with different needs. Director Hite expressed appreciation for the Diversity Commission, stating in her own words a key goal of the commissioners: “While you are not experts, you draw diverse people into the conversation.”

The interviews prompted a wide-reaching discussion about proactive policies and important discussions the community needs to be happening. For example, the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood are joining forces to hire a social worker (projected to be hired by the end of June, according to Chief Compaan) to more effectively reach out to groups across our community.

There was the example of a victim of domestic abuse who did not report the repeated abuse to Edmonds police due to her fear of being deported. How to make Edmonds police policies that clearly protect all victims of a crime more accessible to community members (providing to the social worker, potential translation of the documents, and other approaches) were considered.

Interface with the Edmonds School District and the Edmonds Police Department regarding implementing a School Resource Officer program that makes all students feel safe was also identified as a critical collaboration to pursue. The commission will soon provide recommendations to the city to address these and other potential policy improvements, as identified in our charter and mission.

The events sub-group is moving forward with its planning for the 4th of July parade, and asked that all local groups with a similar mission or interested individuals reach out to the commission if they would like to march together in the parade. The partnerships sub-group is reaching out to an ever-growing list of diversity and inclusion-related resources that may want to work with the commission in the future. The events sub-group is also moving forward with a diversity-focused film festival starting this October at the Edmonds Theater, and in partnership with the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

Information about the meetings, city-sponsored and other diversity events in Edmonds, and resources for issues related to diversity and inclusion can be found at the Commission’s webpage: www.edmondswa.gov/diversity-commission-home.html. Anyone with information of key diversity and inclusion groups that should be included in the commission resource listings, please contact the City of Edmonds. The Edmonds Diversity Commission holds its public meetings on the first Wednesday of every month (6- 8 p.m. at the Edmonds Senior Center).

— Submitted by Maria Montalvo, Edmonds Diversity Commission