Edmonds Fishing Pier to undergo additional repairs starting June 19

The City of Edmonds said additional repairs are needed on the Edmonds Fishing Pier, starting June 19, although the pier will remain open during construction.

Additional work is required on the center joints and there is also a punch list of smaller items that need attention.

The pier will remain open throughout construction, the city said. On any given day, a portion of one or two pier bays may be closed off for construction, depending on the means and methods of center joint repair. Also, on any given day, one or two pier bays could be closed to fishing to avoid conflict between fishing gear and the workers below.

The east half of the parking lot will be used for staging. The contractor should be able to limit its staging to one row of parking stalls, keeping the aisle and the other row of parking stalls open. The city estimates that there will be approximately five weeks of construction work.

The fishing pier, located north of the Edmonds Marina, was built during the late 1970s. The pier went through an extensive rehabilitation process last year, reopening in September 2016 in time for the last part of crabbing season.