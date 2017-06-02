Edmonds Heights K-12 celebrates the graduation of 35 seniors

1 of 15

A major milestone was reached Friday night for 35 students at Edmonds Heights K-12, as they graduated from high school.

The Class of 2017 was welcomed by Superintendent Kris McDuffy and Principal Scott Mauk. Both congratulated the graduates before the Senior Ensemble performed “Bring on Tomorrow” from the musical Fame, a piece fitting for graduation.

“We have arrived at a moment in our lives,” the song begins. “When the future passes into out hands. We can find out, are we really strong enough, to fulfill what the future demands.”

“Bring on tomorrow. We can’t wait,” the song continues.

After the performance, three seniors offered some final thoughts and reflections for their cohort. First up was Fericita Varga, who joked about some of the oddities of attending Edmonds Heights, like the moms crowding around the lunch tables, or trying to focus with cute pre-K students in the room.

Sophie Chang Jun Burnett shared a speech she said she has been writing for three years. She told her fellow graduates three things she has learned at Edmonds Heights: one, never apologize for a live performance, because that was the best you could do in that moment. Two, stay positive, because it’s contagious.

“If there are no ups and downs in your life, then it’s just a flat line, and you’re dead,” she said.

And three, she told her class to never be afraid to be yourself. She went on to share her struggles with anxiety and depression and how she overcame them.

The final speaker, Nacima Ali, said 2017 is a great time to be alive.

“The leader of the free world, Beyonce, is having twins,” she said.

She thanked her parents for their support and congratulated her fellow graduates.

“But it’s seriously embarrassing that we all showed up in the same outfit,” she said.

Mauk gave one last address to the class of 2017, telling them that love is both a noun and a verb, and it’s the most important part of being human.

“It is in the times of suffering and challenge that you will find love to be the most important and authentic,” he said.

Graduation attendees then watched the traditional senior video, which presents photos of graduates from their time at Edmonds Heights.

Then, the 35 graduates turned their tassels and walked out of the gym. For the first time, they were no longer students.

–Story and photos by Natalie Covate