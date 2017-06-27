Edmonds house fire causes $215,000 damage, displaces family of five

1 of 2

Three children – ages 15, 11 and 6 – safely escaped after a fire broke out in the kitchen of their Edmonds home this afternoon.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 4:40 p.m. reporting smoke coming from the two-story home in the 20500 block of 80th Avenue West. “Flames were visible in the kitchen and smoke was coming from the eaves when the first firefighters arrived,” said Leslie Hynes, public information officer for Snohomish County Fire District 1, which provides fire and emergency medical services in the City of Edmonds.

Firefighters from Fire District 1 and Lynnwood Fire Department responded and had the fire under control in about 20 minutes. No one was injured.

Fire damage left the house uninhabitable. The residents were renters and did not have insurance. Support 7 and the Red Cross are providing assistance.

The fire investigator determined the fire was started by food left cooking on the stovetop. Damage is estimated at more than $215,000.

Cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Fire District 1 offers these tips to prevent cooking fires:

-Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling, or broiling food. If you leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove.

– If you are simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

– Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — away from your stovetop.

– If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol don’t use the stove or stovetop.

– Always cook with a lid beside your pan. If you have a fire, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner. Do not remove the cover because the fire could start again. Let the pan cool for a long time.

– If the fire does not go out or you don’t feel comfortable sliding a lid over the pan, get everyone out of your home. Call the fire department from outside.